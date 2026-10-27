Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
schools

Few speak at Region One forums, but concerns persist

Only a few residents spoke during six virtual forums held Oct. 20–22 on Region One’s organizational study. Those who did questioned whether consolidation would save money and raised concerns about longer bus rides and the effects on local schools.

Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley led the forums to discuss recent survey results and hear residents’ views as the region examines its kindergarten-through-eighth-grade structure amid declining enrollment and rising costs. No consolidation plan has been adopted, and the study has no predetermined outcome.

The survey drew 860 participants, with 572 completing the questionnaire in its entirety. Among the 592 people who answered the relevant questions, 77% favored retaining an elementary school in their town, regardless of its grade configuration. A seventh- and eighth-grade program at Housatonic Valley Regional High School drew support from 54%, while 46% opposed it.

Brady-Shanley said at one of the forums that she regretted specifying Housatonic as the location in the middle school question.

“If I hadn’t put in the high school, there may have been more in favor of that,” she said.

The study will include a 12-member community subcommittee, with each town’s Board of Selectmen and Board of Education each selecting one community representative, preferably someone who does not serve on either board.

The study is expected to continue through May 2027, with findings presented in June 2027.

At each town forum, Brady-Shanley reviewed the town’s survey results, which are available at region1schools.org/organizational-study/, and sought feedback.

During the Cornwall forum, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said parents had raised concerns about the time children would spend on buses.

“The less time spent on buses the better,” Ridgway said.

Ridgway questioned whether consolidation would produce savings, noting that local school buildings would still require maintenance.

“It would be helpful to know if this type of movement saves money. We’d still have to maintain local buildings. People are satisfied with the Cornwall Consolidated School education. The benefit of a local school is huge.”

“If it ain’t broke, there’s no need to fix it,” he added.

Ridgway also noted that school volunteers save the town money.

He asked how voting would work if the districts were regionalized, adding, “People like seeing the board members around town and having access to their decision making.”

Brady-Shanley said similar concerns about the study had been expressed in other towns.

Nikolle Lizana asked whether any particular circumstances had prompted the study now.

“I heard it surfaces every 10 to 15 years,” replied Brady-Shanley. “What spurred the conversation was where we are financially and enrollment.”

At the Kent forum, a woman asked whether there had been discussions with other districts about their approaches to consolidation. Brady-Shanley said the subcommittee would conduct that research.

In North Canaan, a woman raised the need for affordable childcare. Brady-Shanley said she had instituted free pre-kindergarten in her former district and hoped to explore that possibility for Region One.

In Falls Village, nearly two-thirds of those who answered the question supported a regional seventh- and eighth-grade program at HVRHS, compared with just over half region-wide.

At the Falls Village forum, Laurie Wadsworth, who runs the front office at Lee H. Kellogg School, said she was disappointed in the survey participation, which drew 111 respondents from Falls Village.

“I think we got to the school population, but I wish the resident population was a little higher.”

In Salisbury, a majority of those who answered the question opposed a regional seventh- and eighth-grade program at HVRHS, with 58% against and 42% in favor.

David Valcin, chairman of the Salisbury Board of Education, said concerns about bringing middle and high school students together had also surfaced during discussions about the regional middle school sports program.

He said he understood parents’ concerns, but noted that middle and high school athletes had ridden the same buses in recent years without incident.

Lilly Rand teaches art at HVRHS, has two children at Salisbury Central and taught for several years at Sharon Center School.

She said she can’t imagine having a middle school program at the high school because of the impact on town school enrollment.

“Sharon needs more kids.”

A majority of the 108 Sharon residents surveyed wanted to ensure the town had equal representation despite its smaller student population.

At the Sharon forum, residents asked how other towns had responded to the survey and expressed hope that communities shared more common ground than differences.

“I’ve always been curious and maybe a little trepidatious because our region is so quirky,” said Sharon’s Region One representative, Sara Cousins. “What are the roadblocks… as we talk?”

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
schools

Latest News

A life reshaped by clay in “Matin”

A life reshaped by clay in “Matin”

Left to right: Hannah Wheeler, Matin Malikzada and Yonah Sadeh.

D.H. Callahan

On Monday, Oct. 26, a group of students, teachers and local residents gathered at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville for a screening of the new short documentary “Matin.” The film tells the story of Matin Malikzada, a seventh-generation Afghani potter making a new life in New Milford, Connecticut. The film was made by local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh, creator of the Video Wall at the David M. Hunt Library, and Berkshires-based potter Hannah Wheeler, who were both present for the screening, along with Malikzada himself.

As a member of the seventh generation of his family to master the art of pottery, Malikzada had done things the way his family had for over a century. Istalif, the village where his family has lived for generations, was known throughout Afghanistan for its pottery, with wares sent across the country for use as everyday cups, bowls, plates and other vessels. The pottery-making families of Istalif gathered clay from the same mountain, about 30 to 45 minutes away by donkey. Every July, they would head north toward the Uzbekistan border to gather ishkar, a plant they processed by hand to make their signature glazes.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Meg Sher finds her calling among the stacks

Meg Sher finds her calling among the stacks

Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village.

L. Tomaino

When Meg Sher came to Falls Village in 2006 from Old Lyme, Connecticut, where she grew up, she never imagined she’d someday be the executive director of the David M. Hunt Library.

Although, in hindsight, perhaps it makes sense.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Crescendo’s 23rd season speaks to the heart and mind

Crescendo’s 23rd season speaks to the heart and mind

Christine Gevert, founding artistic director of Crescendo, conducts the audience at a performance.

Steve Potter

For Christine Gevert, founding artistic director of Crescendo, music from centuries past is anything but a relic. It is a living, breathing art form, full of drama, emotional complexity and, occasionally, surprises. As the regional choral and period-instrument ensemble launches its 23rd season, Gevert is once again bringing forgotten masterpieces into the present.

“Early Music has been my lifelong passion and the focus of my specialization in Europe and South America,” Gevert said. “Bringing this repertoire to our audiences in a nuanced way that does justice to its incredible depth, intensity, and beauty is deeply important to me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Close Encounters with Music celebrates 35 years of musical discovery

Close Encounters with Music celebrates 35 years of musical discovery

Close Encounters with Music’s 35th season opens with “Saluting the Clarinet” featuring clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein.

Provided

For 35 years, cellist Yehuda Hanani has been inviting audiences to experience classical music in unexpected ways. As founder and artistic director of Close Encounters with Music, Hanani has built a concert series that goes beyond the music itself, exploring connections to literature, history, politics and the human experience.

This year, Close Encounters celebrates its 35th season with “Celebration & Discovery,” a seven-concert series that opens Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Shinbone Alley brings spooky songs to Spencertown

Shinbone Alley brings spooky songs to Spencertown

Seeing isn’t always believing. Sometimes it’s the lack of a defined picture that can be the most compelling. And when Alex Harvey of Shinbone Alley sings his supernaturally charged sea shanties and street ballads, the unseen will be downright scary. On Oct. 30, the historically inclined storyteller and performer will create a spooky evening of forbidden tales and yarns through a carefully chosen series of songs at Spencertown Academy of Arts.

The repertoire for the performance is a bit fraught. Over the years, Shinbone Alley has explored the world of folklore through music. Though the group usually features two musicians, Harvey, a multi-instrumentalist and singer, will be performing solo. That is, of course, unless you include the spirits.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Malian blues and Moroccan Gnawa meet in Sheffield

Malian blues and Moroccan Gnawa meet in Sheffield
Vieux Farka Touré
Proivded

Desert winds rarely blow into the Berkshires, but on Nov. 5, they will carry the Malian blues and Moroccan Gnawa music to Race Brook Lodge.

That evening, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, often called “the Hendrix of the Sahara,” and Moroccan musician Samir LanGus will play at the lodge’s Event Barn in Sheffield, Massachusetts, at a benefit for the foundation Touré directs.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.