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October school board meetings to focus on Region One study

October school board meetings to focus on Region One study
Salisbury Central School
File photo

Region One boards of education will give the public an opportunity for input on the organizational study now being conducted by the central office when meetings convene later this month.

Last spring Supt. Melony Brady-Shanley proposed that she and Business Manager Sam Herrick launch a comprehensive kindergarten-through-grade-12 study to evaluate the district’s school structure, address declining student enrollment, manage rising operational costs and explore potential school consolidation.

The study is planned to run until May 2027, with findings to be presented in June.

At the last meeting of the ABC (All Boards Chair) Committee, Brady-Shanley emphasized the importance of gathering information and opinions from as many sources as possible.

A survey open to residents of the region was conducted and the findings are expected to be shared at these school board meetings, where those in attendance will be able to comment and ask questions.


Meeting schedule

Lee H. Kellogg Board of Education (Falls Village)

Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Those wishing to join,go to Google Meet and click: https://meet.google.com/kkp-fdkc-tbs or dial+1 929-299-3009 PIN: 321 480 565#

Cornwall Consolidated School

Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Join Google at https://meet.google.com/hxk-ohjy-egi or dial + 1 513-480-5307 PIN: 305 040 287#

Kent Center School

Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Google at https://meet.google.com/ydq-ntny-ggk or dial+1 651-968-1042 PIN: 801 392 490#

North Canaan Elementary School

Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Join Google at https://meet.google.com/fjo-hbwi-gzw or dial+1 601-869-6219 PIN: 671 687 463#

Salisbury Central School

Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Google at https://meet.google.com/mje-oobz-hci or dial +1-281-886-0974 PIN: 696 714 181#

Sharon Center School

Thursday, Oct. 22, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Join Google at https://meet.google.com/ycs-atmh-rne or dial +1 385-404-0425 PIN: 984 102 497#

NOTE: All meetings are virtual

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
schools

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