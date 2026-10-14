Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
schools

Survey backs keeping local elementary schools

FALLS VILLAGE — Respondents to Region One’s organizational study survey strongly favor keeping elementary schools in their communities but are closely divided over establishing a seventh- and eighth-grade program at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Among the 592 people who answered those questions, 77% preferred retaining an elementary school in their town, regardless of its grade configuration. A proposed middle school program at HVRHS drew support from 54%, while 46% opposed it.

The survey, which was open from Aug. 16 through Sept. 23, drew 860 participants, with 572 completing the questionnaire in its entirety. Participation varied by question, and respondents included people who live outside the region.

Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said she was pleased with the participation and the thought people put into sharing their opinions.

She said the answers reflected a “good balance,” adding that these are issues that need to be talked about.

The study began last spring to evaluate the region’s K–8 structure amid declining enrollment in several smaller schools and rising operational costs. Brady-Shanley and Business Manager Sam Herrick are leading the work.

The study will examine demographic trends, enrollment patterns and operational capacity to identify ways to improve educational opportunities, ensure equity and maintain financial sustainability. It will also consider the history and traditions of local schools, providing information to help each local board of education and community make decisions about its school.

Of the 790 participants who answered the residency question, 142 were from North Canaan; 136 from Salisbury; 111 from Canaan/Falls Village; 108 from Sharon; 91 from Cornwall; and 79 from Kent. Another 123 lived outside the region.

Parents or guardians of current Region One students were the largest group participating, accounting for 342, or 43%, of the 794 people who identified their primary perspective. Region One employees were the next largest group, with 126 responses.

The questionnaire covered community and school identity, educational opportunities and services, classroom size, governance and resource sharing.

Keeping a local elementary school was a clear priority, but respondents also showed openness to considering structural changes. Asked about a future organizational design that could improve educational opportunities, sustainability and financial efficiency, 55% said they were very or extremely open to considering changes. Another 27% were moderately open.

The survey found particularly strong support for universal pre-kindergarten, with 85% favoring a program free of charge to families.

Classroom size was another area of agreement. Some 82% preferred a balanced class size that provides enough peers for social-emotional growth, diverse perspectives and group collaboration. Eighteen percent said smaller classrooms are always better, regardless of how few students are in the room. Eleven to 18 students was the most frequently selected first choice for optimal classroom size.

Respondents also supported cooperation across schools. Seventy-three percent rated sharing resources or services as very or extremely important when it improves efficiency without reducing educational quality.

Maintaining a voice for each town remained a priority: 83% said representation from each Region One community in educational decision-making was very or extremely important.

Educational quality ranked first among priorities for long-term sustainability. When asked to balance educational opportunities and local tax impact, 40% said educational opportunities should take priority even if costs increase. Another 34% said the two should receive equal consideration, while 22% prioritized financial efficiency when educational quality could be maintained. Just 4% made limiting tax increases the primary consideration.

Written comments reflected differing views about how to achieve those goals.

“I would like the Region One schools to remain the same for the next generation of students,” wrote one respondent who identified as a Region One graduate and current employee. “I like the distinction of each school and how each community possesses its own identity.”

Another respondent favored bringing older students together.

“I think that merging middle school students from different Region One towns makes a lot of sense in order to provide social and educational enrichment for middle school students to prepare them for high school.”

Others supported regional cooperation while retaining local elementary schools.

“A school is greater than the sum of its parts,” one respondent wrote. “It is a community hub, a place where kids and parents are connected to each other across the community.”

Another proposed a unified pre-K–12 learning community with shared leadership, curriculum, staffing, student services, technology, transportation, purchasing and long-range facilities planning.

One respondent argued that combining schools would benefit students in very small classes.

“Combining schools (pairs, regionally, etc.) provides better educational opportunities for the children and communities than having classrooms that are empty and grades with only 1-2 students per class.”

Others strongly opposed changing the existing structure.

“We have gone down this path several times before. Please leave our schools alone…The system works!” one respondent wrote.

The survey results describe the preferences of participants rather than all residents, and the combined report does not show how views on individual proposals differ by town.

Virtual forums scheduled for Oct. 20–22 will present regional and town-specific survey results and provide time for questions and feedback.

The Canaan/Falls Village forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Cornwall from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Kent’s forum will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by North Canaan from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Salisbury’s forum will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Sharon from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Google Meet and telephone access information is available in the forum notice on the Region One website.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
schools

Latest News

Lelah M. Somers

Lelah M. Somers

DOVER PLAINS — Lelah M. Somers, 97, a longtime Dover Plains, New York, resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, New York. Lelah was born on July 3, 1929, in Pawling, New York, to the late Byron and Lelah (Watts) Brill. Lelah grew up in Pawling and on Nov. 22, 1946, in Pleasant Valley, New York, she married James F. Somers, Sr. Mr. Somers passed away on Sept. 3, 1970. Lelah worked for New York State as a therapy aide for thirty-years and as a senior companion for New York State for thirty-two-years, with specific care provided to the mentally disabled.

She enjoyed taking care of the mentally disabled, was a wonderful mother to her four children, always putting her family first. She is survived by her son, James F. Somers, Jr. and his wife Donna of Dover Plains; two daughters, Doreen Monica of Wingdale, and Frances “Fran” Horton of Dover Plains, who was also her caregiver for many years; seven grandchildren, Debbie, Margie, Leah, Stephanie, Deirdra, Benji and Jimmy and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and her step-son, Kenny Elliott. In addition to her parents and husband, Lelah was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol “DeeDee” Maile and Gil Maile, her son-in-law, Stephen Monica, and her son-in-law, Benny Horton as well as her companion of over forty-years, Andrew “Mac” McAlravey and her siblings, Ferris Brill, Eleanor Barryann, Richard Brill, William Brill and Barney Brill.

Keep ReadingShow less

The art of getting into art school

The art of getting into art school

Hudson Valley Regional Portfolio Day returns to Poughkeepsie.

Provided

For a young artist considering college, the question isn’t simply whether the work is good enough. It’s which work to show, which school might be the right fit and even whether a creative life can lead to a sustainable career.

On Friday, Oct. 16, hundreds of aspiring artists will have the opportunity to explore those questions at Hudson Valley Regional Portfolio Day, presented by The Art Effect at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

A colorful life together at Atelier Valla

A colorful life together at Atelier Valla

Textile designer Justine Valla sits in her father’s chair, which she painted, alongside her husband, illustrator and muralist Victor Valla, in their Atelier Valla studio.

L. Tomaino
I lost the ability to paint after the accident. I struggled to paint again.
— Justine Valla

Husband and wife Victor and Justine Valla share a lavender and pink studio, Atelier Valla, across the driveway from their pink house, nestled into a hillside in Salisbury. The colors, said Justine, “were inspired by Monet’s house at Giverny.”

Creating art has been a lifelong pursuit for both.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

David Ruchman’s “Acquired Taste”

David Ruchman’s “Acquired Taste”

Filmmaker David Ruchman

Bleacher and Everard Photography

In a region known for its vibrant but geographically scattered arts community, discovering something new can require a little effort. The same might be said for finding a new place for an extraordinary meal. While the Northwest Corner, Berkshires and Hudson Valley have no shortage of creative talent, opportunities to experience it — whether on a stage, in a gallery or on a plate — aren’t always just around the corner.

In David Ruchman’s short film “Acquired Taste,” that challenge becomes the premise for an unlikely friendship between Nick, an aspiring young food critic living in an area with limited dining options, and a gruff New York City master chef.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Follow the Clay Way for ceramic delights

Follow the Clay Way for ceramic delights

Jane Herold’s beautifully simple dinnerware.

Provided

As the leaves across Litchfield and Dutchess counties rush to make it to the ground, your last chance to peep autumn is fast approaching. On Oct.17 and 18, the 10th annual Clay Way offers peepers a route to follow lined with unique art that rivals the area’s natural beauty.

The two-day event is a ceramics-focused open studio tour through northwestern Connecticut, with a few studios peppered in just over the border in Dutchess County. Featuring nine open studios and 25 participating artists, the tour promises a wide variety of work, from decorative objects to grand vessels and a whole world in between.

Keep ReadingShow less
open-studio

A new home for the unexpected at Kent Fine Art

A new home for the unexpected at Kent Fine Art

CAMERON (1922-1995) is on view at Kent Fine Art in Pine Plains through Nov. 14.

Provided

Where can one find the work of an artist associated with occult rituals, surrealist visions and the underground California art scene? In a beautifully renovated former carriage house in Pine Plains, of course.

Unexpected discoveries are, after all, part of what Doug Walla has spent his career making possible. The longtime New York City art dealer and founder of Kent Fine Art, has brought the work of Marjorie Cameron Parsons Kimmel, known simply as Cameron, to his new gallery space. The exhibition, on view through Nov. 14, introduces visitors to an artist whose life and work moved between mysticism, poetry, film and the avant-garde.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.