Kent wins NEPSAC hockey tournament

Kent’s captains posed with the NEPSAC trophy.

hockey

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Kent School boys hockey reached glory Sunday, March 3.

Seeded fifth in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) Martin/Earl Large Tournament, Kent overcame the odds and took home the trophy.

The championship game against Dexter Southfield School was played at Harvard’s Bright Landry Hockey Center March 3. In a game that was tied nearly the entire match, Kent scored the winning goal with just 47 seconds remaining to claim a 3-2 victory.

Kent’s star senior Gio DiGiulian scored twice, including the game-winner. Owen Mahar scored as well for the Lions.

Goalie Aiden Hopewell was a brick wall in the net and kept Kent in the game despite a relentless barrage of shots-on-goal for Dexter.

Kent’s tournament run began with a 5-1 win over Deerfield Academy on the road. The Lions then had homecourt advantage in the second round against Berkshire School. Kent defeated Berkshire 5-4.

Kent hockey last won the NEPSAC title in 2019.

Girls basketball

Kent School girls basketball made it to the Class A championships March 3. A commanding tournament run for the Lions concluded in a 47-39 loss to Founder’s League rivals Loomis Chaffee.

Loomis led from start to finish on the way to their third consecutive NEPSAC trophy. In the previous round, the Pelicans defeated The Hotchkiss School 75-51.

Leading up to the championship, Kent defeated Buckingham Browne & Nichols School 63-52 in the first round and beat Sacred Heart Greenwich 55-41 in the semifinals.

Latest News

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Tom Wolfe

Film still from “Radical Wolfe” courtesy of Kino Lorber

If you’ve ever wondered how retrospective documentaries are made, with their dazzling compilation of still images and rare footage spliced between contemporary interviews, The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York, offered a behind-the-scenes peek into how “the sausage is made” with a screening of director Richard Dewey’s biographical film “Radical Wolfe” on Saturday, March 2.

Coinciding with the late Tom Wolfe’s birthday, “Radical Wolfe,” now available to view on Netflix, is the first feature-length documentary to explore the life and career of the enigmatic Southern satirist, city-dwelling sartorial icon and pioneer of New Journalism — a subjective, lyrical style of long-form nonfiction that made Wolfe a celebrity in the pages of Esquire and vaulted him to the top of the best-seller lists with his drug-culture chronicle “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and his first novel, “The Bonfire of The Vanities.”

documentaries

Art on view this March

Art on view this March

“Untitled” by Maureen Dougherty

New Risen

While there are area galleries that have closed for the season, waiting to emerge with programming when the spring truly springs up, there are still plenty of art exhibitions worth seeking out this March.

At Geary Contemporary in Millerton, founded by Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, Will Hutnick’s “Satellite” is a collection of medium- and large-scale acrylic on canvas abstracts that introduce mixtures of wax pastel, sand and colored pencil to create topographical-like changes in texture. Silhouettes of leaves float across seismic vibration lines in the sand while a craterous moon emerges on the horizon, all like a desert planet seen through a glitching kaleidoscope. Hutnick, a resident of Sharon and director of artistic programming at The Wassaic Project in Amenia, New York, will discuss his work at Geary with New York Times art writer Laura van Straaten Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

exhibit

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Clockwise from upper left: Wildlife more rarely caught by trail cameras at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: great blue heron, river otters, a bull moose, presenter and wildlife biologist Michael Fargione, a moose cow, and a barred owl.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

‘You don’t need to go to Africa or Yellowstone to see the real-life world of nature. There are life and death struggles in your wood lot and backyard,” said Michael Fargione, wildlife biologist at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, during his lecture “Caught on Camera: Our Wildlife Neighbors.”

He showed a video of two bucks recorded them displaying their antlers, then challenging each other with a clash of antlers, which ended with one buck running off. The victor stood and pawed the ground in victory.

