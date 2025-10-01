Hotchkiss hockey hands South Kent first loss of year in overtime thriller

By Lans Christensen

KENT — Saturday, Sept. 27, South Kent School 18U hockey hosted The Hotchkiss School’s varsity squad in a memorable exhibition match in which Hotchkiss won in an overtime shootout.

Leading up to the game, South Kent was undefeated with eight consecutive wins to start the 2025-26 season and a cumulative goal differential of 55-6, per the team wesbite. The Hotchkiss Bearcats traveled down from Lakeville to start their preseason with a non-league game.

It would be hard to put together two more equally competitive squads inside South Kent’s Stockdale Arena.

The first period was nonstop action at both ends of the ice but ended without any scoring.

About seven minutes into the second period, Hotchkiss’s Ryan Murray scored, followed a minute later by his teammate Austin Groves.

In response, South Kent quickly evened the score with a pair of goals and the second period ended with a 2-2 tie.

Murray scored again in the third for Hotchkiss and then South Kent’s Andrew Mohesky managed a goal in the final minutes to end regulation with a 3-3 tie.

A four-minute overtime yielded no score. The game ended with a shootout: one player at a time against the opposing goalkeeper.

Back and forth, the first four attackers from each team were unsuccessful. Then Jake Doherty of Hotchkiss managed to put one in the net, ending the game in dramatic fashion.