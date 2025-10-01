hockey

Hotchkiss hockey hands South Kent first loss of year in overtime thriller

Hotchkiss hockey hands South Kent first loss of year in overtime thriller

Matthew Wallace battles Max Bjorkman for the puck.

Lans Christensen

By Lans Christensen

KENT — Saturday, Sept. 27, South Kent School 18U hockey hosted The Hotchkiss School’s varsity squad in a memorable exhibition match in which Hotchkiss won in an overtime shootout.

Leading up to the game, South Kent was undefeated with eight consecutive wins to start the 2025-26 season and a cumulative goal differential of 55-6, per the team wesbite. The Hotchkiss Bearcats traveled down from Lakeville to start their preseason with a non-league game.

It would be hard to put together two more equally competitive squads inside South Kent’s Stockdale Arena.

The first period was nonstop action at both ends of the ice but ended without any scoring.

About seven minutes into the second period, Hotchkiss’s Ryan Murray scored, followed a minute later by his teammate Austin Groves.

In response, South Kent quickly evened the score with a pair of goals and the second period ended with a 2-2 tie.

Murray scored again in the third for Hotchkiss and then South Kent’s Andrew Mohesky managed a goal in the final minutes to end regulation with a 3-3 tie.

A four-minute overtime yielded no score. The game ended with a shootout: one player at a time against the opposing goalkeeper.

Back and forth, the first four attackers from each team were unsuccessful. Then Jake Doherty of Hotchkiss managed to put one in the net, ending the game in dramatic fashion.

Jake Doherty ended the shootout with a goal for Hotchkiss to win the game against South Kent School 18U hockey Saturday, Sept. 27.Lans Christensen

Latest News

Understanding Medicare's hospice benefit

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving
Caregiver Lolly Schroeder
Natalia Zukerman
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder

Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.

“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.

Support across Region One: HYSB

Support across Region One: HYSB

HYSB clinician Taylor Rousseau works with a young client.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.

In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.

