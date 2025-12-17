hockey

South Kent hockey sweeps series against Team Maryland

South Kent School outscored Team Maryland 16-9 in the three-game series.

KENT — South Kent School hosted a weekend of hockey when Team Maryland visited for a three-game stretch Dec. 12 to 14.

The Cardinals’ 18U prep team cleaned up with decisive victories in the series and advanced to a season record of 22-11-1. Team Maryland’s 18U team, a youth hockey development program based in Rockville, Maryland, moved to a season record of 8-10-2.

Action began Friday night with an 8 p.m. puck drop. South Kent came out strong and earned a 6-4 win against Team Maryland.

Game two was played Saturday afternoon. Maryland scored first about five minutes into the game on a fine shot by forward Channing Kai. It would be their only lead as the Cardinals quickly responded with a goal by forward Svit Ravnik. South Kent went up 2-1 in the second period with a slap shot by Kagen Langlois. The final period was all South Kent; the puck rarely left Maryland’s end of the ice. Both Rowan McCord and Alexander Sokolov scored, giving South Kent a 4-1 victory.

The series concluded Sunday morning with South Kent winning 6-4 and Team Maryland loading up on the bus for a long drive home.

Both teams are part of the Tier 1 Hockey Federation, a USA Hockey-sanctioned league that provides a competitive environment for youth hockey players across the United States.

