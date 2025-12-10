hockey

Berkshire Bears beat Kent Lions 2-0 in girls ice hockey

Kent’s Olivia Machan takes a shot through traffic in the game against Berkshire School Saturday, Dec. 6.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The Berkshire School Bears’ girls ice hockey team came to Kent School Saturday, Dec. 6, for what promised to be a tough match between two high-powered New England Prep School Athletic Council Division I teams.

The first period fulfilled that promise with both teams playing aggressively on attack and defense. Despite the action and many attempts, the first period ended scoreless.

photos by lans christensenLily Herzog controls the puck for Berkshire.Lans Christensen

The second period began with the equal effort from both teams. Neither side was able to capitalize on their advantage when an opposing player was in the penalty booth. The second period ended with the 0-0 score still in place.

The third period began and, seemingly out of nowhere, Berkshire scored 45 seconds later. Cora Davidson snuck a puck into the net to put the bears up 1-0.

Berkshire kept the momentum rolling in the third period and Addie Lang scored again with seven minutes left.

The match ended 2-0 in favor of Berkshire. A tough loss for Kent but still a long season ahead.

Kent’s Dakota Boyle attacks on offense. Lans Christensen

