Salisbury tops Hotchkiss hockey 4-1

SALISBURY — Salisbury School hockey defeated The Hotchkiss School 4-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Crimson Knights dominated puck possession and played hard-hitting defense on their way to victory. Salisbury scored in each period and twice in the third.

Hotchkiss’ nimble skaters found offensive opportunities in the final period. The Bearcats’ lone goal came with 7:28 left in the third period and put them down 2-1. But a pair of late goals by Salisbury iced the game.

Salisbury assistant captain Connor Davis, No. 9, takes a shot near the net. Photo by Riley Klein

The match was well attended with enthusiastic supporters of both teams turning up for the cross-town showdown.

Despite the rivalry’s intensity, the on-ice action remained clean with no players from either team being sent to the penalty box.

Oliver Morris scored twice for Salisbury. Captain Brud Delaney and assistant captain Ryan Hedley each scored once for the Knights.

Hotchkiss’ goal was scored by Aidan Patton.

After the game, Hotchkiss’ season record moved to 6-17-1. Salisbury improved to 16-5-5 with one game remaining before New England Prep School Athletic Council playoffs begin.