Salisbury tops Hotchkiss hockey 4-1

Salisbury's Oliver Morris, at left, scored two goals on Hotchkiss goalie Connor Towle, at right.

Photo by Riley Klein
hockey

SALISBURY — Salisbury School hockey defeated The Hotchkiss School 4-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Crimson Knights dominated puck possession and played hard-hitting defense on their way to victory. Salisbury scored in each period and twice in the third.

Hotchkiss’ nimble skaters found offensive opportunities in the final period. The Bearcats’ lone goal came with 7:28 left in the third period and put them down 2-1. But a pair of late goals by Salisbury iced the game.

Salisbury assistant captain Connor Davis, No. 9, takes a shot near the net.Photo by Riley Klein

The match was well attended with enthusiastic supporters of both teams turning up for the cross-town showdown.

Despite the rivalry’s intensity, the on-ice action remained clean with no players from either team being sent to the penalty box.

Oliver Morris scored twice for Salisbury. Captain Brud Delaney and assistant captain Ryan Hedley each scored once for the Knights.

Hotchkiss’ goal was scored by Aidan Patton.

After the game, Hotchkiss’ season record moved to 6-17-1. Salisbury improved to 16-5-5 with one game remaining before New England Prep School Athletic Council playoffs begin.

No. 20 Evan Williams extends to defend Chris Baird-Gajdos on a lane to the net.Photo by Riley Klein

hockey

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Provided

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

