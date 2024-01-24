Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen
hockey

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

When the two teams met in Kent, the first period confirmed how evenly matched they were. A back-and-forth dance for 18 minutes saw an attack by one team met with great defense by the other, and then the same scene would unfold at the other end of the ice.

Intensity grew with every passing minute.

Salisbury seized control of the momentum thanks to precise passes by forwards Ryan Hedley and Duke Gentzler. Each assisted captain Seamus Latta as he scored the first two goals of the game. Gentzler then got in on the action with a goal of his own to put Salisbury up 3-0.

Salisbury’s disciplined control of possession and pace continued into the third period. Finally, with six minutes left in the third, captain Giovanni DiGiulian scored Kent’s sole goal. Salisbury tacked on two more in the third to bring home a decisive 5-1 win over Kent.

Salisbury balanced the season record against Kent and surpassed them in New England Prep Hockey League standings.

Lans Christensen

Salisbury’s Anthony Blakabutaka attacked the net.

hockey

Latest News

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
spongy moth

Hospital scorecard

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

In the award of prizes to the school children last Friday morning for the collection of tent caterpillar egg masses, care was taken to thank the children for their services to the town and to express the hope that their interest would be kept up so that the collection might continue until the hatching season.

Keep ReadingShow less

Letters to the Editor - 1-25-24

Letters to the Editor - 1-25-24

Reelect Jahana Hayes: The Right Choice

The State of Florida now has accepted one million signatures from voters to put a woman’s right to choose on the 2024 ballot. Republicans have fought against abortion rights all over the country and Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, has proposed to his Republican legislature, a six week abortion law. Most women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less