Knights of Columbus to donate coats for local children

NORTH CANAAN — Children in four area towns will receive new winter coats through the Knights of Columbus Berkshire Council 1520’s participation in the national “Coats for Kids” campaign.
The council bought 96 coats, ranging in size from infant to 18, for children in North Canaan, Falls Village, Salisbury and Norfolk. The coats will be given to social service agents in each town for distribution to families.
Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger and North Canaan resident Steve Allyn displayed the brightly colored coats at the Bitterman Center, part of St. Martin of Tours Parish at 2 Daisy Hill Road.
Barger said the local chapter purchased the coats from the Supreme Knights of Columbus Council of Connecticut.