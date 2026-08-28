Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
art
09/04/2026
09/07/2026
Cornwall Library
30 Pine St.
06753
Cornwall, Conn.
United States
Labor Day Weekend Benefit Art Sale

Sept. 4 to 7

The Cornwall Library’s eighth annual Labor Day Weekend Benefit Art Sale features artwork ranging from antique to contemporary, realistic to abstract, and jazzy and colorful to classic black and white. Works include prints, watercolors, posters, photographs, paintings and occasional small three-dimensional pieces, with prices starting at $25. New works will replace those sold throughout the weekend. A cocktail reception opens the sale Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.; sale hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Labor Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds support the library’s collection and year-round programming.

art

Latest News

Bear Mountain rescue prompts warning about hiking preparedness

Undermountain Trail

An after-dark rescue on the Undermountain Trail on Monday, Aug. 24 prompted officials to warn unprepared hikers from setting out close to sundown.

Alec Linden

SALISBURY — A nighttime rescue involving approximately 18 emergency responders has prompted local officials to warn hikers against entering the Bear Mountain area without adequate supplies or enough time to return before dark.

Crews were dispatched to the Undermountain Trail trailhead on Undermountain Road shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, after two hikers called 911 to report that one of them, a 62-year-old woman, was experiencing numbness on one side of her body.

Keep ReadingShow less
rescue

“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit

“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit
Playwright and performer Charles Busch is “The Divine Sister.”
Provided

Continuing a popular tradition, the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-performance-only staged reading of “The Divine Sister,” another riotous comic romp by the acclaimed playwright and performer Charles Busch, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

The play is a wild and witty homage to Hollywood films that feature nuns — from “The Song of Bernadette” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s” to “The Singing Nun” and “The Sound of Music.” It is classic Charles Busch: wickedly funny, gloriously over-the-top and overflowing with theatrical joy.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

KK Kozik sees things differently

KK Kozik sees things differently

KK Kozik in her studio

Natalia Zukerman
Maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see.
— KK Kozik

KK Kozik has a theory about getting older.

“I don’t think you have eyes to see until you have eyes to see,” said the painter. “And maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see, and maybe that’s what comes with wisdom.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year

Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year

Jazzmine Bone and A Stitch in Tyme power through the Gambler’s Choice run during the 2024 Lakeville Open.

Caitlin Von Graf

For nearly seven decades, the Lakeville Open Horse Show has brought riders, horses and spectators together for a day of competition and community.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Riga Meadow at Coole Park, 1031 Bengal Amenia Road in Millbrook.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut

A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut

This year, the ARChive of Contemporary Music, or ARC, is moving its collection to a permanent home in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

ARC is somewhat hard to imagine. Comprised mainly of huge collections from musicians, archivists, and DJs, it has compiled more than three million sound recordings, consisting of over 90 million songs.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

A Vietnamese water puppet musical returns to the quarry where it began

A Vietnamese water puppet musical returns to the quarry where it began

“The Magnificent Ms. Pham” combines Vietnamese water puppetry, shadow theater, music and storytelling.

Provided

“The Magnificent Ms. Pham,” the first Vietnamese American water puppet show, is returning to the water where it was born. The perpetual motion puppet show will be at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, Mass., Aug. 28 and 29, following a sold-out New York City premiere earlier this year. The production was originally developed at TurnPark, where its puppets first danced across the surface of the quarry lake.

Created by Vietnamese American artist Tommy Nguyen and director and designer Doug Fitch, the production tells the story of Nguyen’s mother, Kim Pham, and her journey from Vietnam to the United States. The story moves between memory, Vietnamese history and mythology, and the realities of immigration, following Kim from her childhood in Vietnam through her escape as a “boat person” and eventual life in Houston, Texas.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.