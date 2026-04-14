Lakeville Journal reporter talks shop with young students

SALISBURY – Lakeville Journal senior reporter Patrick Sullivan gave Salisbury Central School students a close look at local journalism during Friday’s Career Day.

In his well-known jocular manner, Sullivan, whose byline has appeared in the weekly newspaper for the past 22 years, followed a list of questions prepared for presenters by school counselor Donna Begley.

Sullivan described work at a newspaper as a place where there is no such thing as a typical day. Over the years, he has learned to expect the unexpected – usually right before deadline.

While explaining the production timeline, Sullivan painted a frenetic scene with moving parts and remote and in-person staff.

“Out of all the chaos comes two papers, The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, and an arts section called Compass,” he said.

Sullivan said the papers have a reputation for being fair and accurate purveyors of news, noting “accuracy is critical. It’s important to get it right; double-checking is part of the job. Also important is the ability to take notes in a hurry. That’s a great skill. I cannot emphasize that enough. Also, journalists need to keep an open mind and write concisely.”

Sullivan has been asked why he doesn’t record meetings on his phone rather than take notes. “Why would I want to have to listen to a meeting twice?” he asked rhetorically, along with a grimace.

Not all the work of reporters is exciting, such as sitting through hours-long meetings of local boards and commissions, but it needs to be done to keep community members informed. He’s gotten to know many interesting people over the years.

Sullivan said he enjoys covering sports and watching kids he knows compete.

“But being both a reporter and photographer can be challenging,” he said.

Sullivan is the author of a column about fly fishing titled “Tangled Lines” that allows him to combine his two top talents.

Reflecting on how he got started, Sullivan said his path into journalism was unconventional.

Sullivan, who has been in alcohol recovery for 26 years, said he was working at a rehab center at the time but was ready for a change. With a degree in English and aware he was good at two things — writing and fly fishing — he called the Lakeville Journal to inquire about a job.

The timing was right. Someone had left and there was an opening.

Now, after all those years, he finds himself being a public figure, recognized wherever he goes.

During the presentation, he distributed press notebooks to everyone, pointing out their small size allows them to fit into pockets. Sullivan said he goes through about 300 in a year. He also presented students with pens, compliments of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News.

There are jobs other than reporting at the papers, he said, listing such opportunities as photography and layout. He also spoke of the award-winning student newspaper, HVRHS Today, which students from Housatonic Valley Regional High School are producing with assistance from The Lakeville Journal.

“They do a great job,” he said.