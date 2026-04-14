schools

Region One advances 5.67% budget increase

Region One advances 5.67% budget increase
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

FALLS VILLAGE — Following a quiet public hearing without questions, the Region One Board of Education voted on Thursday, April 9 to send a $19.5 million 2026-2027 budget proposal to a referendum vote in all six towns. The budget marks a 5.67% increase from last year, and towns will have an opportunity to vote on Tuesday, May 5.

The hearing took place at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) and online.

Flora Lazar, the regional board member from Salisbury and a member of the budget committee, said the budget process had been “meticulous.”

Lazar said the committee started with a considerably higher figure and worked to bring it down.

“What we arrived at is what we must do,” she said.

Sam Herrick, the Region One Business Manager, delivered the presentation, noting that it was developed through a detailed and collaborative process involving board members, administration and department leaders.

The Region One budget has three components: HVRHS, Pupil Services –which includes special education – and the Regional Schools Services Center (RSSC), also known as the Central Office.

The HVRHS budget proposal is for $9,408,838, an increase of $273,260 or 2.99%.

The Pupil Services budget proposal is for $8,111,086, an increase of $588,530 or 7.82%.

The RSSC budget proposal is for $2,013,716, an increase of $186,642 or 10.22%.

The total is $19,533,640, an increase of $1,048,431 or 5.67%.

Herrick said a little over 98% of the overall increase comes from health insurance costs, salaries, and Pupil Services.

On the latter, Herrick said $449,230 of the $588,530 increase at Pupil Services is for tuition and transportation for out-of-district placements.

Following the presentation, moderator Sara Woloszyn asked for comments or questions.

Receiving none, the hearing was closed.

Town assessments

Assessments by town if the Region One budget proposal passes on Tuesday, May 5.

Canaan/Falls Village: $1,752,589 an increase of $208,904 or 14.89%.

Cornwall: $2,168,169, an increase of $163,895 or 8.87%.

Kent: $2,783,359, an increase of $171,360 or 7.48%

North Canaan: $6,140,112, an increase of $519,526 or 9.11%.

Salisbury: $4,798,928, an increase of $17,835 or .43%.

Sharon: $1,890,486, a decrease of $33,356 or - 2.07%.

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