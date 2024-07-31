cornwall bos

Leaks to be repaired in Cornwall buildings

CORNWALL — Water damage to the Town Hall and Cornwall Bridge firehouse has prompted the selectman to take action.

With $150,000 in the budget for building repairs, the Board of Selectman approved expenses for repairs to the firehouse and developed a plan to address Town Hall’s roof at a regular meeting July 16.

Newly elected Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department President Richard Sears reviewed the damages at Cornwall Bridge Firehouse. The required work includes mold remediation, plumbing, drywall removal, exterior repairs and waterproofing.

Some of the work has already been done by professionals and volunteers. Service Master removed mold from the interior and firefighters stepped up with new stucco and plumbing work.

“[The firehouse] is the first public building people see when they come to the Town of Cornwall from the south, and so the firemen have been aware of that,” said Sears. “The fire company is really dedicated to making the place more presentable, more useful, more safe.”

The total cost of repairs at the firehouse is estimated less than $20,000.

Town Hall’s roof has sprung a leak, which has caused water damage inside. The shingles were put on in 1989 after the tornado ripped through town.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway noted the inseam gutters have been problematic as well, resulting in damage to the unique features in the eaves.

Ridgway motioned to confer with Building Official Peter Russ before going out to bid for the work.

The motion passed.

