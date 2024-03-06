Legal Notices - 3-7-24

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Presidential Preference Primary of the Republican and Democratic Parties will begin with early voting on March 26, 2024, through March 28, 2024, and March 30, 2024, with the primary being held on April 2, 2024, in each town.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the candidates (including the category “Uncommitted”) which are to appear on the ballot at said primary in the manner and in the order in which such names and category are herein listed, under the office designation “Nomination for President of the United States”, together with the addresses of such candidates:

Democrats

Name and Address:

Marianne Williamson

Washington D.C.

Dean Phillips

Excelsior, MN

CenkUygur

Los Angels, CA

Joe Biden

Philadelphia, PA

Uncommitted

Republicans

Name and Address

Ron DeSantis

Tallahassee, FL

Nikki Haley

Daniel Island, SC

Donald J. Trump

Arlington, VA

Ryan Binkley

McKinney, TX

Uncommitted

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 1st Day of March, 2024. Stephanie Thomas, Secretary of the State.

The foregoing is a copy of the notice that I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State in accordance with Secs. 9-433 and 9-471 of the General Statutes. As provided, such primary will begin with early voting on March 26, 2024, through March 28, 2024, and March 30, 2024, and the primary will be held on April 2, 2024. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Hours of Voting:

March 26, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 27, 2024-10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 28, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 30, 2024- 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

Primary Day- 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voting District-1

Location of Polling Place

Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street. Dated at Sharon, Connecticut, this 1st day of March, 2024.

Town Clerk

Linda R. Amerighi

Town of Sharon

03-07-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 26, 2024:

Approved - Application 2024-IW-003 by owner Michael W Klemens for the construction of a stream crossing to access an approved building lot. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 03 as lot 05-5 and is known as 14 Red Mountain Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

03-07-24

Latest News

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Tom Wolfe

Film still from “Radical Wolfe” courtesy of Kino Lorber

If you’ve ever wondered how retrospective documentaries are made, with their dazzling compilation of still images and rare footage spliced between contemporary interviews, The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York, offered a behind-the-scenes peek into how “the sausage is made” with a screening of director Richard Dewey’s biographical film “Radical Wolfe” on Saturday, March 2.

Coinciding with the late Tom Wolfe’s birthday, “Radical Wolfe,” now available to view on Netflix, is the first feature-length documentary to explore the life and career of the enigmatic Southern satirist, city-dwelling sartorial icon and pioneer of New Journalism — a subjective, lyrical style of long-form nonfiction that made Wolfe a celebrity in the pages of Esquire and vaulted him to the top of the best-seller lists with his drug-culture chronicle “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and his first novel, “The Bonfire of The Vanities.”

documentaries

Art on view this March

Art on view this March

“Untitled” by Maureen Dougherty

New Risen

While there are area galleries that have closed for the season, waiting to emerge with programming when the spring truly springs up, there are still plenty of art exhibitions worth seeking out this March.

At Geary Contemporary in Millerton, founded by Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, Will Hutnick’s “Satellite” is a collection of medium- and large-scale acrylic on canvas abstracts that introduce mixtures of wax pastel, sand and colored pencil to create topographical-like changes in texture. Silhouettes of leaves float across seismic vibration lines in the sand while a craterous moon emerges on the horizon, all like a desert planet seen through a glitching kaleidoscope. Hutnick, a resident of Sharon and director of artistic programming at The Wassaic Project in Amenia, New York, will discuss his work at Geary with New York Times art writer Laura van Straaten Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

exhibit

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Clockwise from upper left: Wildlife more rarely caught by trail cameras at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: great blue heron, river otters, a bull moose, presenter and wildlife biologist Michael Fargione, a moose cow, and a barred owl.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

‘You don’t need to go to Africa or Yellowstone to see the real-life world of nature. There are life and death struggles in your wood lot and backyard,” said Michael Fargione, wildlife biologist at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, during his lecture “Caught on Camera: Our Wildlife Neighbors.”

He showed a video of two bucks recorded them displaying their antlers, then challenging each other with a clash of antlers, which ended with one buck running off. The victor stood and pawed the ground in victory.

nature's notebook