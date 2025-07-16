Legal Notices - July 17, 2025

Legal Notice

The Board of Directors of The David M. Hunt Library and School Association of Falls Village, CT invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting on Thursday, July 31 at 5:30p.m. at the Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village, CT 06031.

07-17-25


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 7, 2025:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0292 by owner Town of Salisbury, for a publicly accessible electric vehicle charging station in accordance with section 207.20 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 49 as Lot 27-1 and is located at 7 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0293 by owner Wells Hill LLC for carpentry or woodworking in accordance with section 205.2 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 51 as Lot 2 and is located at 233 Main Street, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-17-25


NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of the Town of: North Canaan, CT. Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party and State election laws, you are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on:

Date: July 22, 2025

Time: 6:30pm

Location: State Line Pizza, 340 N Elm St, Canaan, CT 06018 to endorse candidates for 2025 Municipal Election and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said Caucus.

Dated at: North Canaan, CT Date: 7/15/2025.

Democratic Town Committee of

North Canaan

Chairman: Chris Jacques

07-17-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES H. FOX

Late of Sharon

(25-00259)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 1, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kathleen M. Dolan

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Rd.,

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

07-17-25


TAX COLLECTOR’S NOTICE, TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2025 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s & Wednesdays 9am-12pm. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2025 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 1, 2025 will be charged interest from July 1, 2025 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130.

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs, Tax Collector, CCMC

06-19-25

07-03-25

07-17-25

Latest News

The Lakeville Journal

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

exhibit