Letters to the Editor - November 13, 2025

A hearty ‘Welcome Home’ to our veterans

I think most of us know that Veterans Day originated to commemorate the end of WWI on November 11, 1918.It was changed to honor veterans from all wars in 1954, but who are these folks?Some join the military to honor family tradition. Some are looking for order out of backgrounds that were ‘less than ideal’.I know two generals who joined the military to go to medical school, and they did.Whatever the reason, all knew that they were also serving something beyond their own ambitions.

Having come to know many of these men and women I now understand that beneath the medals and uniforms of each is a human being who signed an oath to the Constitution, was willing to go anywhere in the world and agreed to follow orders, from the Commander in Chief to whoever was above them in rank, no quitting, no discussion. And, when they finally come home, the journey of returning to civilian life is a long one.

One other thing I’ve learned is that when you meet a veteran who has come back from any post or any era, give them a hearty, ‘Welcome home.’ I find that to be warmer and more personal than, ‘Thank you for your service’.

So, WELCOME HOME to all of you who signed a blank check that included your own lives to Uncle Sam.

Celebrating Lynne Stanton

Two weeks ago, when Lynne Stanton passed away, Salisbury lost a remarkable member of our town and our family lost a dear friend. Lynne created The Hills to help people find items or services, but her readers found in its pages our community and its history as well.Through photos and postcards we discovered that blizzards of legend actually happened, that “gas stations” provided fuel and fixed cars, and that our lakes had the same view we enjoy today.

Lynne’s “community” was more than a publication.She and her husband Bill shared three decades with our mother, Ann Scoville, and helped her live the life of independence and creativity so essential to her spirit.They laughed; they let her be; but they were always nearby.I see, with awe, this personal support aspect of “community” in Salisbury and in family after family. As I celebrate Lynne Stanton, I celebrate our community.

Ghosting Republicans

The letter (Oct. 30) from Tom Shachtman demonstrates all that is destructive in the views of our so-called “Progressives”.

Mr. Shachtman writes: [N]ow is not the time to trust any local Republican, no matter how qualified a candidate, in public office. Every vote for a local Republican is an affirmation of the national Republican Party’s undermining of our democracy and our way of life.”

Putting aside the fact that over 77 million Americans — including 580 voters in Salisbury, at least 250 of whom were not Republicans — voted for the president and that he is doing pretty much what he told everyone he would do if elected, Mr. Shachtman’s desire to freeze Republicans out of participation in local government raises troublesome issues.

If Salisbury Republicans are to be banned from participating in local government, should we also be banned from holding leadership positions in local organizations such as the Salisbury Association, the Rotary Club, the Ambulance Corps, Music Mountain and countless other organizations where we work alongside Democrats and Unaffiliateds for the good of the community?

And perhaps our participation in the work of various service groups, such as the Lakeville Hose Company, the Ambulance Corps, the Salisbury Winter Sports Authority and Youth Hockey – should also be banned. After all, who wants to have a Republican show up to help put out a fire that threatens to burn down their house? Or provide emergency CPR while you are on your way to Sharon Hospital?

And what about our donations to the dozens of worthwhile organizations that we routinely support?

If Republican money is “tainted” because of the national administration, why would the Lakeville Journal, the Scoville Library, the Visiting Nurse Association, the fire and ambulance corps, and the various Affordable Housing organizations want to accept our donations?

Perhaps the solution to this “progressive” anger is for all Republicans to be required to pin a scarlet “R” on their outerwear whenever they appear in public. That way enlightened Progressives could cross the street whenever they see us coming. And they could avoid sitting next to us in our churches and synagogues and at local restaurants, concerts and school events

Mr. Shachtman, a historian, should be aware of the slippery slope he wishes to lead the citizens of Salisbury down.

