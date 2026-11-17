Congress must tackle meaningful tax reform
While members of our new Congress will face other matters seeming more pressing, they have two years to accomplish a task more fundamental and no less pressing than any:reform of our federal tax system.It is inefficient, unfair and distorted by the Over-represented to the detriment of the Under-represented.We know it is unfair yet can’t agree on how to fix it. While we differ on what a “fair tax” means, dispassionate students of our tax system agree on what its ideal characteristics or goals are.It would be
Easily understood;
Easily administered and collected;
Apportioned among taxpayers according to ability to pay;
Applied neutrally to minimize distortion of taxpayer actions, and
Raise sufficient revenue to support government programs
Our current tax system falls short of all.Political leaders and even some tax experts are urging new major tax regimes to replace or reduce the income tax.All are misconceived.Indirect excise taxes on transactions (sales taxes, VAT’s, consumption or use taxes, estate taxes on transfers at death and tariffs) fail at least the last three of these characteristics. Direct taxes (wealth, property taxes and poll taxes) fail all five and further, to be Constitutional, must be apportioned among the states according to their share of the national population, a practical impossibility.
Only a simplified, national income tax has the potential to satisfy all five of these goals. This is not rocket science.Why don’t we have one?While experts disagree on details, they accept the five goals whether they are on academic faculties, in government or practice, whether they come to study as economists. accountants or lawyers, or working at Brookings or the American Enterprise Institute.But tax experts do not make the law.Under the guise tax “reform,“ Congress, vulnerable to decades of lobbyists and their powerful masters, has created an impenetrable maze of preferments.This has led frustrated tax reformers to decide that any tax reform must start by reforming of our election laws.When I began my tax career in 1954, the GPO paperback print of the new 1954 Internal Revenue Code was a single volume less than two fingers thick on regular paper.It now takes up multiple volumes of tissue paper.My familiarity with it has declined with its growth, but I know that its inflated pages have not drawn the taxnearer the five goals but bid them goodbye.
Will our new Congress be delivered to us already shackled by the Over-represented from fixing the income tax or have we new hope for genuine tax reform?One test will be the level of support for these two long-recognized basic reforms ofindividualtaxation:
(1) Eliminate employment taxes, including the special Medicare tax on higher incomes, to recognize that the revenue needed for social programs should be borne by all income taxpayers like other programs and to end the double taxation of workers’ earnings, and
(2) Eliminate tax-rate distinctions among types of income, ending long-term capital gains rates and taxing equally current income from labor and investment.
Since the revenue raised by the second proposal is onlyfraction of the revenue lost by eliminating the separate tax on workers’ earnings, a higher rate structure across the board would be needed to integrate the two.However, the proposals and their rippling effects throughout the law would be a giant step toward all five goals.
M Carr Ferguson
Retired professor of tax law, Assistant Attorney General (Tax) and Chair, ABA Section of Taxation (writing only for himself.)
Lakeville