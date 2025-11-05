Letters to the Editor - November 6, 2025

We have encountered and crossed our Rubicon

Amid the controversy about the illegality of President Trump’s murdering alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean is the purported willful act of soldiers who are following “manifestly illegal” orders rather than following their “duty.”

The soldier’s oath is to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, domestic and foreign, and to obey the President and superior officers according to the regulations and the “Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

The dilemma for soldiers is the conflict between their oath “Obey the President” and their duty under the “Uniform Code of Military Justice” which requires them not to obey “Manifestly Illegal orders.” The dilemma is, which to obey “Oath” or “Duty”?

Without guidance from reputable sources, e.g., the Judiciary, or Congressand/or the military establishment, soldiers are left to fend for themselves, trying to navigate a dystopian world of “Alternative Facts”, distorted truths and outright lies in order to follow their “moralduty” rather thanfollow their oath.

The complicity of the Supreme Court to allow President Trump to falsely claim he has unilateral power to determine what is legal and factual, under the guise of presidential authority, without regard to constitutional validity and legal precedent.

The complicity of the Congressional Republicans to allow President Trump free reign in regard to their constitutional authority, their legislative obligations and simple common sense, is equally appalling.

The complicity of the Military Establishment to reject “The Uniform Code of Military Justice” to serve an individual and not the Constitution, disregards the very essence of a soldier’s oath.

This deeply troubling instance of the normalization of illegal and morally repugnant actions should be a wakeup call for all Americans as we have not only encountered our Rubicon we have crossed it.

Carl Chaiet

Sharon


Cancer is not a battle

Obituaries of people killed by cancer virtually always refer to the “battle” fought by the decedent. As in, “After a long battle with cancer, John Smith died at home yesterday.” Or, “Sarah Jones, who bravely battled cancer for years, passed away peacefully last night.” This convention has become so ingrained that both readers and writers of obituaries rarely give it a second thought. If they do, they might think it is somehow ennobling to describe someone as engaged in a life-and-death struggle.

But what are we really saying when we say that someone died as a result of this “battle”? We are saying that cancer won the battle – and the cancer victim lost it. Talk about adding insult to injury. The cancer victim is not only dead, he’s a loser.

Framing cancer as a “battle” blames the victim. Winning a battle means that you have fought harder or better than your adversary. Losing the “battle” with cancer implies that you failed to do enough to win. It sends the message that if only you had fought more, or been tougher, you might be alive today.

Talking about cancer in this way is offensive and wrong-headed. Suppose someone walking down the street is killed by a brick falling from the top of a building. No one would say that person lost his battle with a brick. But like that brick, cancer is something that just hits you. If the treatment you undergo is successful (as chemotherapy was in my case), you will live. If the treatment is unsuccessful, you will die. It has nothing to do with how much “fight” you have in you. All the positive vibes in the world will not rid a body of cancer.

None of this is meant to say that cancer patients should just give up, or shut down. They should of course assiduously seek the best treatment available, and rigorously follow their doctor’s orders. But doing everything one can to be cancer-free is not accurately or fairly described as “battling” cancer.

I recognize that no one describing cancer as a “battle” means to denigrate, demean, or blame the victim. But that is what happens, however unintentionally, when we speak in this manner. Out of respect for those who have lost their lives to cancer, let’s retire the “battle” metaphor.

James Speyer

Los Angeles, CA

Latest News

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment
Artist Christy Gast
Photo by Natalie Baxter

In Amenia this fall, three artists came together to experiment with an ancient process — extracting blue pigment from freshly harvested Japanese indigo. What began as a simple offer from a Massachusetts farmer to share her surplus crop became a collaborative exploration of chemistry, ecology and the art of making by hand.

“Collaboration is part of our DNA as people who work with textiles,” said Amenia-based artist Christy Gast as she welcomed me into her vast studio. “The whole history of every part of textile production has to do with cooperation and collaboration,” she continued.

Keep ReadingShow less
