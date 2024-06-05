Linda Mae Silvernail

CANAAN — Linda Mae “Lynn” Silvernail, 69, of 132 Quinn St., died Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Great Barrington, daughter of the late Clifford and Maxellene (Murphy) Silvernail.

Lynn worked as a nurse’s aide throughout the Northwest Corner. Her last employment was at Timberlyn Heights. She is survived by her two children and her sisters.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

