Lindenmayer to step down at end of first term in Kent’s top post

KENT — First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer has decided to step down from the position after completing one term.

Nearing two years in office, he sat down to decide whether or not he wished to stay. He factored in the progress he had made, along with the time requirements of the job, describing his busy days at the office and meetings going until 10 p.m. some nights. He thought the town would continue to progress without him, describing, “I think that rock is rolling a little bit downhill, and people would jump on it and make it their own.”

In an interview Wednesday, July 2, Lindenmayer cited the amount of time necessary to fulfill the town’s top position as his reason for not running for a second term, despite positive reception. In particular, he mentioned his desire to be more present for his family, especially his young grandson.

Elected as an unaffiliated candidate in 2023, Lindenmayer focused much of his attention on cultivating communication and transparency between the municipal government and the townspeople, all while he worked to create more affordable housing and propel economic development after Covid.

Lindenmayer touched many aspects of the town during his two-year term. In particular, he was proud of his efforts to develop affordable housing and make the town more appealing to younger generations.

He also mentioned he created the first Economic Development Committee in Kent. “Let’s figure out what we really need for the town; that’s from culture and education, arts to small manufacturing, or service industry,” he said when explaining its purpose.

Lindenmayer retired to Connecticut after serving as a member of the U.S. Navy and later specialized in defense intelligence and technical special operations.

He was recruited into the Navy by a former fraternity brother and was accepted into an intelligence training program and began doing work in special operations. He explained the main problem he solved was “how [to] use technology to track and trail people, and so on.”While he gained experience in more than 132 countries, in and out of service, he also met his wife while stationed in California, and they married in Kent, her hometown.

The family returned to Kent for their retirement and built a home. From there, Lindenmayer found purpose in serving the local community, from coaching to teaching and eventually becoming head of the school board. It was there that he was inspired to run for selectman, worried that the town was not moving away from Covid.

Looking forward to what comes next, Lindenmayer said the most important thing is his family. He explained his wife of 40 years had recently retired and that he now has a two-year-old grandson. Having been in the military for much of his children’s childhoods, he felt that it was even more important for him to be present in his grandchild’s life now.

In the end, Lindenmayer expressed he still wished to be involved in the town. He appreciated that his time as Kent selectman had allowed him to become a focal point for its townspeople, and had given him the opportunity to be available for their needs and even come to know them individually.