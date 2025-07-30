government

Selectman Whiting not seeking re-election

Craig Whiting

NORTH CANAAN — Craig Whiting (R) will step down from the Board of Selectman this November.

Whiting served four terms as selectman in North Canaan, initially running on the ticket with former First Selectman Charlie Perotti in 2017. Prior to BOS, Whiting served two years on the Board of Finance.

He will remain the Republican Town Committee chairman.

“It was an honor to serve my hometown. I’m not going anywhere; I’m just changing roles. I trust in the leadership of those put up on our slate of candidates,” said Whiting in an interview July 24.

Taking his place on the 2025 Republican ballot will be Melissa Pinardi Brown, running alongside incumbent First Selectman Brian Ohler.

“I wasn’t going to step down unless we had a great candidate,” Whiting said. “Melissa showed interest a while ago and has become very involved in everything town related.”

At the RTC caucus July 22, Whiting was endorsed to run for the Region One Board of Education.

At present, he said, his top priorities relate to the high school budget. Whiting has long supported a goal of restructuring the Region One tax assessment formula, changing from the current per-pupil model to a new system that factors in each town’s grand list.

“What better way to get right on that than to be on that school board,” he explained.

Thinking back on his tenure in Town Hall, Whiting recalled his proudest moment as selectman: organizing the “wave parade” during Covid-19. The town-wide procession stretched almost three miles long, he said, safely bringing residents together during a time of isolation.

“It felt so good to lead that parade... I think I posted 265 pictures to try to capture everybody,” Whiting said.

