Issue of electing vs. appointing town staff in North Canaan goes to November ballot

NORTH CANAAN — Whether the positions of town clerk, treasurer and tax collector should be appointed or elected will be decided by voters in the 2025 election.

At its regular July meeting, the Board of Selectmen moved to add the items to the November ballot. The decision came after a contentious public hearing on the topic drew approximately 150 voters to Town Hall June 23.

First Selectman Brian Ohler proposed adding three separate items to the ballot, asking electors to choose “yes” or “no” on the following questions:

— Shall the Town of North Canaan create an ordinance, in a bipartisan drafting process, that would transition the position of Treasurer from elected to appointed/hired?

— Shall the Town of North Canaan create an ordinance, in a bipartisan drafting process, that would transition the position of Town Clerk from elected to appointed/hired?

— Shall the Town of North Canaan create an ordinance, in a bipartisan drafting process, that would transition the position of Tax Collector from elected to appointed/hired?

The “bipartisan drafting process” refers to a five-member committee, which would consist of the three selectmen, the chair of the Democratic Town Committee and the chair of the Republican Town Committee, to compose the ordinance(s).

Ohler explained if any or all of the questions pass, the proposed committee would then convene to draft the desired ordinances. Once drafted, a public hearing(s) would be held for resident feedback on each ordinance.

Based on the current makeup of the Board of Selectmen, this proposed committee would include three Republican representatives and two Democrat representatives. Jesse Bunce, the active Democratic selectman, is a registered Republican.

An information session is planned for October “to ensure that there is sufficient understanding of the three separate ballot questions that will be asked on election day,” Ohler explained.

He continued, “It is important for residents to understand that these questions are simply asking if the Town should take the next step to draft an ordinance, pertaining to each of the aforementioned positions.”

In addition to the questions above, electors will vote for candidates for each of the three positions this November. Should any or all of the questions pass, the change will go into effect at the end of the term(s) of the active official(s). For example, a new treasurer will be elected in November. If voters approve the drafting of an ordinance to appoint a treasurer, the active elected treasurer will complete their two-year term before an appointed treasurer takes the office.

Selectmen will also be elected in November. Party nominees are expected to be endorsed July 22.

Latest News

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

exhibit