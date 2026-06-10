Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show draws record crowd

SALISBURY – Sunshine, laughter and hundreds of wagging tails filled Lime Rock Park Sunday, June 7, for The Great Country Mutt Show, an annual fundraiser for the Little Guild animal shelter located in West Cornwall. Attendance more than doubled from last year, with approximately 1,500 people turning out for the free event alongside their four-legged companions.

“This year’s Great Country Mutt Show was the most successful in the event’s history,” said Jenny Langendoerfer, executive director of The Little Guild. She said the record attendance “speaks volumes about the love of animals in our community and the tremendous support shown for the Little Guild and its mission.”

The giant tent, silhouetted against a wide blue sky, began filling just before the 11 a.m. opening. The “tongue-in-cheek, Westminster-style” dog show was originally conceived by renowned designer and animal advocate Bunny Williams.

WFSB meteorologist Scot Haney returned as host, joined by judges Richard Schlesinger, an Emmy-Award winning journalist with CBS News, and Bill Berloni, the well-known animal trainer who trained the first Sandy for the Broadway show “Annie,” proving that rescue animals can become stars.

People of all ages lined up with their dogs, which were leashed and eager to strut their stuff in contests throughout the day. Children held pets in their arms, some owners sported matching outfits with their canine companions, and despite the crowd, there was not a growl or skirmish amongst the dogs. Dogs of every size and breed filled the grounds, including towering Bernese Mountain dogs, tiny chihuahuas tucked into shoulder carriers, whiskery terriers, long-haired dachshunds, happy retrievers, bulldogs, one Bassett hound and countless mixed breeds.

Co-Chairs Robin Chandler and Chet Krayewski said they were pleased with the event’s success.Members of the board filled different roles, along with many volunteers, plus the staff of the Little Guild.

Langendoerfer also expressed special thanks to Tracy Tucker and Joel Howard for their support of a gala held the night before at Norfolk Country Club.

New this year was a hospitality tent, suggested by Bunny Williams, where dogs could cool off at their own water station while visitors enjoyed food trucks, a mobile pizza oven and live music by The Joint Chiefs. Vendors offered dog-themed merchandise.

Awards were presented to the Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Companion/Family Member, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Pounds, Best Kisser, Waggiest Tail, and Best in Show. While the winners received blue ribbons, each registered dog received a commemorative ribbon.



