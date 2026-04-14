Local students get a taste of the real world during Career Day

SHARON – Sharon Center School students got a firsthand look at potential career paths on Friday, April 10, during their annual Career Day, where guest speakers from a range of fields spoke with students in fourth through eighth grade.

The annual event is organized by school counselor Liz Foster, who aims to showcase the positions held by local community members. Presenters included a meteorologist, scuba diving instructor, mechanic and attorney.

In one classroom, students listened intently as two Connecticut State Police troopers provided an overview of their duties. Josh Wedge and Miranda Coretto of Troop B in North Canaan discussed the types of incidents they respond to, including car crashes, crimes and emergency calls. The troopers said they are also asked to cover large events, such as fairs and games. They told students police are dispatched through two radios – one in their vehicles and the other a portable radio they carry.

Wedge talked about specialty units within the State Police department, such as K-9, marine, bomb squad, tactical and traffic units.

Students particularly enjoyed hearing about the K-9 unit, which is composed of German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, bloodhounds and comfort dogs. One youngster shared that he had a bloodhound. Wedge told them Connecticut had the first currency dog, which is used to sniff out large amounts of concealed money in the fight against money laundering, illegal gambling and smuggling.

Troopers, the students learned, are allowed to take their patrol cars home. “Our jurisdiction is the whole state, so we might be needed anywhere,” Wedge said. In addition to the SUVs they drive, there are also motorcycle units and an armored car division. Of interest to the students was the cadet program, open to those 14 to 20 years old. Members get certified in CPR, receive physical training and take part in educational offerings.

State troopers Josh Wedge and Miranda Coretto visit with Sharon Center School students on Career Day April 10. From left: Giuseppe Socci, Galo Suby, Eivin Peterson, Emma Mariano, Kora Begley and Spencer Whitesel. Ruth Epstein

Attorney Veronica Relea of Sharon and New York City works for a large firm in the city, where she specializes in contract energy law.

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, she said, “I help people agree on things. I help with big projects, like being able to power your house. A lawyer is always putting things together. We try to come up with solutions for clients.”

Relea said she did not enjoy law school. “What I learned most was at my job,” she said.

Outside the school, crews from both the local ambulance service and volunteer fire department gave students a close-up look at their vehicles and explained their duties.

Beth Klippel and Brian Moore, volunteer firefighters in Sharon, pointed out the various equipment that is carried on their trucks.

Anthony Ferrara and Phil Burke of Northeast Fire Rescue supplement the local ambulance squad. As the children sat in the back of the ambulance, Ferrara said the job of emergency medical responders is to transport patients to a higher level of care, stabilizing them as they go. He said this can include checking blood pressure, blood sugar levels and oxygen levels.

Ferrara added, “My aim, when people are obviously having a bad day, is to make them smile.”