“Memory in Story”: A Discussion Series

Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 10 and Dec. 15
Join literary scholar and book discussion leader Mark Scarbrough for a four-part discussion series exploring the role memory plays in novels from the Netherlands, England, the United States and Bulgaria. Discussions take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Hayes Community Room. Titles include Cees Nooteboom’s “The Following Story” on Sept. 8, Samantha Harvey’s “The Wilderness” on Oct. 6, Katie Kitamura’s “Audition” on Nov. 10 and Georgi Gospodinov’s “Death and the Gardener” on Dec. 15. Attend one or all sessions. A limited number of copies of each book will be available at the library. Registration is requested at https://bit.ly/MemoryInStory. For more information, visit hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org or call 860-364-5041.