Paul Newman racing doc to screen in North Canaan on Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 6, Lime Rock Park will host a screening of the documentary “Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman” at the Colonial Theatre in North Canaan at 7 p.m.
Newman was one of the most celebrated actors of the 20th century, known for films including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Hud” and “Cool Hand Luke.” His 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” also began a decades-long friendship with co-star Robert Redford.
That same year, Newman starred alongside Robert Wagner as a race car driver in “Winning.” Director James Goldstone wanted the actors to drive real race cars, so they were trained for the role. Wagner didn’t much care for the experience. Newman, however, fell in love.
While he didn’t start out as a particularly good or fast driver, he couldn’t stop. Soon, he was jumping at every opportunity to get behind the wheel. Since he lived in Connecticut, there was one place with the challenges he needed to practice: Lime Rock Park.
Newman started racing in his mid-40s, an age when most drivers have already retired. But his patient, studied approach saw him improve with every turn. Soon, he was winning races against drivers half his age, who didn’t have all the Hollywood hubbub to distract them.
Exploring the highs and lows of Newman’s lesser-known career as a race car driver and team owner, “Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman” features original interviews with Redford, Jay Leno and racing legend Mario Andretti.
Another of Newman’s passions was philanthropy. Known for his Newman’s Own line of snacks, sauces and salad dressings, the company gives 100% of its profits to charity, supporting nutrition education and school food programs, Indigenous food justice and the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut.
The camp, named after Butch Cassidy’s Hole in the Wall Gang, was founded by Newman in 1988 as a place where children with serious illnesses could simply be kids.
The documentary screening is part of the 44th Lime Rock Historic Festival, and half of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
Tickets are available at canaancolonial.com.