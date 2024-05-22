Mountaineers head to states

Kyle McCarron (leader) will look to improve on his 1600-meter time at states.

Riley Klein
hvrhs

FALLS VILLAGE — Dozens of Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletes will compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference playoffs this spring.

Girls lacrosse and softball teams both qualified for the Class S postseason along with 11 HVRHS track and field athletes.

The softball team will look to improve on a quarterfinal playoff run in the 2023 season. With no seniors last year and improving the regular season record to 11-7 in 2024, the Mountaineers are seeded 16th in the field of 28 qualifying Class S teams. Two regular season games remain, offering a chance for HVRHS to earn homefield advantage in the first round.

Girls lacrosse ended the regular season with a record of 5-6 and gained HVRHS entry to the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference playoffs. The girls beat Watertown 17-16 in a nailbiter semifinal game and advanced to the championships against top ranked St. Paul Catholic High School. Round one of the lacrosse Class S state tournament will be played May 28.

The Berkshire League track and field tournament meets took place in Litchfield Saturday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 21. HVRHS had 11 athletes qualify for the Class S state meet, to be held at Willowbrook Park in New Britain Wednesday, May 29. Last year distance runner Kyle McCarron placed 3rd in the 3200-meter and 4th in the 1600-meter races. Now a junior, McCarron has his sights set on gold. All athletes who place in the top five at Willowbrook will advance to the CT Open meet, which will include athletes from all CIAC divisions.

hvrhs

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

gardening