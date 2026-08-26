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Nancy Kissinger remembered for her commitment to Kent

Nancy Kissinger remembered for her commitment to Kent

Nancy Kissinger, left, is seen with Deborah Chabrian, president of the Kent Historical Society, at a Kent Firemen’s Ball, several years ago. Kissinger died at her South Kent home last week at age 92.

Ed Martinez

KENT - Nancy Kissinger, 92, widow of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, died at her South Kent home on Aug. 20. She is being remembered by townspeople as a warm, thoughtful woman, who, while protective of her privacy, also embraced the town and its residents in many ways.

The Kissingers split their time between a Manhattan residence and a 300-acre farm in South Kent.

Deborah Chabrian and her husband, Ed Martinez, were acquaintances of the couple and recalled her graciousness.

“She was very warm, very thoughtful,” Chabrian said in an interview this week. “She had no airs and was down to earth, yet there was a sense of formality. She did many acts of kindness that people didn’t know about.”

Known as a philanthropist, Kissinger financially supported many local causes, including the Kent Historical Society, of which Chabrian is president. The society is headquartered in the former home of artist George Laurence Nelson and when a project to upgrade the room named for his wife, Helen, was initiated, Nancy Kissinger’s donation was a big part of making it happen, Chabrian said.

Kissinger was often seen around town, always in a low-key manner. Chabrian said she enjoyed doing her own errands. “She was a familiar face at the South Kent Post Office. I once ran into her at a farm stand in Litchfield. She would attend the annual firemen’s ball and in earlier years, she and her husband would be seen at the firemen’s fair.”

Martinez, an artist, was commissioned to paint several portraits for the Kissingers, including portraits of family members. Chabrian laughed when telling the story of him being asked by Kissinger to paint a picture of their dog, Abigail, for her husband’s birthday.

He did two sketches. “She liked one and he, the other. In the end, they took them both. She was a strong force.”

When they would deliver portraits, Chabrian and Martinez would occasionally be invited to stay for tea.

Chabrian also remembered hearing about the time Kissingers’ car broke down on a Manhattan highway coming back from Kent. A policeman came and helped her out and she made a point of sending a note of praise to his boss about the incident.

The Kissingers were also loyal supporters of the Kent Memorial Library. Ken Cooper, past president of the board of directors, recalled a time when the library held a series of talks, bringing dignitaries to speak.

“We were at Kent School when Army Gen. Colin Powell, who had served as secretary of state, was the guest speaker,” Cooper recalled. “Powell was asked why he would agree to come to a program at a small town. He replied, ‘Because Nancy asked me to.’”

Another of her interests was the environment and conservation. William Arnold, a member of the Kent Land Trust, said she showed that in many ways. She was the honorary chairman of the organization’s annual benefit cocktail party for several years and would faithfully come to welcome guests.

He remembered her request to have a purple martin (a type of swallow) colony on the farm’s property and how much she enjoyed feeding and watching those birds. “She would come to my farm every year to see the bobolinks nesting in the tall grass. She loved wildlife; birds in particular.”

Arnold shared that the Kissingers loved dogs and had a series of labs, most of whom were named for first ladies.

Laurie Doss, a teacher at Marvelwood School, described her relationship with Kissinger as “bird buddies.” She helped Kissinger put up her purple martin nesting box, and when it wasn’t drawing guests, Doss suggested she move it closer to a pond. The change of location met with success. Kissinger, she said, was always concerned with what movements in the environment would impact birds, such as wind turbines.

But it was her caring for others that Doss said stands out when she thinks of Kissinger. When Doss was in treatment for cancer, Kissinger sent her a cashmere shawl to keep warm.

“She was the most down-to-earth caring person,” she said.

First Selectman Eric Epstein called Kissinger “a pillar of the community.” He, too, spoke of the many organizations she supported.

“I will cherish Dr. Kissinger and her taking time each August to attend our firemen’s fair to enjoy a sausage and pepper grinder and play a few rounds of bingo. Her presence and commitment to Kent will be missed.”

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