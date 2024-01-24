New eatery coming to Great Barrington

The Triplex’s Sam Handel, left, turns over the keys to restaurateur Josh Irwin.

Photo submitted
restaurants

New eatery coming to Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Berkshire County restaurateur Josh Irwin will open a unique food establishment in a space adjacent to the Triplex Cinema.

“I was looking for something on a different scale, something much more accessible, simple,” said Irwin, “but with a real systematic approach in mind.”

Plans call for a 550-square-foot space, accessible from both the interior of the Triplex and the exterior on the Triplex patio via a takeout window.

Juju’s will open in May to kick off the summer season. The Triplex patio will be open for outdoor eating in the warmer weather.

“There will be tables inside the theater lobby and upstairs,” said Irwin. “In the spring, summer and fall, we’re going to deck out the patio with tables and chairs, try and pump some energy into that space.”

Irwin and his wife, Emily, rose to fame in the Berkshires as the chef and owners of the beloved New Marlborough hotspot Cantina 229, which closed in February 2023 after nearly eight years in business.

Irwin is also a partner in the popular Mooncloud cocktail bar, located around the corner from the Triplex on Railroad Street, and is also embarking on a number of other new local food-related ventures.

The fast-casual food concept of Juju’s will feature a specially created popcorn-sized fried chicken as well as popcorn-sized fried vegetable treats, two salads packed with items, and Irwin’s beloved soft serve ice cream in cones and cups.

“I don’t mess around when it comes to flavor, and with a very concentrated menu, I’m excited to land some pretty awesome flavors right off the bat and keep them coming bright and strong,” Irwin said.

Also on the menu will be homemade mint iced tea and lemongrass lemonade. Additional beverages will be available in the adjoining Triplex lobby.

Emily Edelman contributed to this article.

