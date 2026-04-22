New Mexican restaurant Teo Tacos set to open in North Canaan

The commissions tab includes samples of her pet and house portraits, as well as a new endeavor: wedding bouquet portraits.

“I love painting flowers and it’s a great way to forever preserve such an iconic part of a bride’s special day,” she said.

A shopping tab offers paintings, prints, and calendars for purchase.

Other tabs highlight the classes she teaches at the New Milford Public Library and another new venture:

“I’m starting a print club called ‘Root & Wing’. Each month, I’ll release an animal - or plant-themed – painting as a mailable 5-by-7 print with an accompanying information sheet, meditation and herbal recipe. People can purchase just one month or subscribe for the year,” DeGregorio explained.

DeGregorio considered a career in music.“My dad was a musician, always playing trumpet, piano, guitar or saxophone. As a teenager, I took quickly to the guitar and began writing my own songs, performing on my own and with a band. I thought music would be my path until my mid-twenties, when my focus switched to art.”

She recalls a childhood surrounded by art. “My mom was also an artist, creating detailed pen-and-ink drawings. Artist was the first thing I knew I wanted to be when I grew up and it was never discouraged. As a little kid, I would draw beside her, sculpt with homemade play doh, craft, crochet or paint.”

After graduating from high school in New Fairfield, Conn., and attending Naropa University in Colorado to pursue fine arts and Buddhism for a time, she returned to Connecticut to finish her degree at Western Connecticut State University. “When I was close to completing an illustration BA, a professor encouraged me to stay the extra year and double major in graphic design.”She said the extra time gave her “a strong foundation in design and storytelling. Experience in so many different creative fields has guided my practice and allowed me to pursue many avenues of art-making.”

Her mother, besides being an artist herself, runs Storybook Arts, an agency representing children’s book illustrators. DeGregorio has sometimes helped out. “I’ve always loved children’s illustration; there’s nothing better than a beautifully illustrated story. I had an insider’s eye to the nuts and bolts of the illustration business early on, and that taught me about pricing, contracts, the illustration process and also how to be business savvy but kind.”

DeGregorio likes working with authors who self-publish.She has done this both as a designer and an agent. “When I’m designing a book, I’m also the bridge between artist and author, the ﬁnal step that pulls everything together. A good agent not only keeps track of timelines and contracts but is a supportive and encouraging ally to the artists they represent.”

An interesting aspect of her many talents is creating props. “I’ve done some prop work for TV and movies, such as handwritten lyric sheets for the upcoming Michael movie, or document and book props for Stranger Things. Those are fun for the wow factor!” she explained.

Of the classes she teaches, she said, “Teaching is enjoyable in that I’m helping to inspire people to have confidence in their own creativity. Watching students leave my classes feeling more joyful is its own reward.”

“I’ve been teaching adult painting classes at the New Milford Public Library for about four years now. I recently taught a series focusing on painting emotions. We talked about what the emotion meant to us, and how to represent that visually. For kids, I try to focus on process art and skill building through an activity, like designing a mythical map or board game, or Herve Tullet-style workshops.” DeGregorio has several classes ongoing through the summer.

DeGregorio’s paintings are on display at Mine Hill Distillery in Roxbury, with an artist reception on May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Her husband’s band, Gumbo, will play at the reception.

From May 15 to 17, DeGregorio will be at Goat Days in New Milford, where she will have art for sale.

To find out more about Alissa DeGregorio Art and all that she offers, go to alissadegregorio.com.A link to sign up for classes is also available on the site.

DeGregorio feels fortunate to have followed a path to being an artist. “I love it all and can’t believe some of the things I’ve gotten to do. I look forward to what the future may hold.”