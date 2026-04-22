restaurants

New Mexican restaurant Teo Tacos set to open in North Canaan

New Mexican restaurant Teo Tacos set to open in North Canaan

Carlos and Yesica Gomez, with their son Xavier, stand outside Teo Tacos, which they hope to open by the end of the month.

Christian Murray

NORTH CANAAN — A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in North Canaan later this month, bringing a family-run dining option to Main Street.

Teo Tacos, owned by Carlos Gomez and his wife, Yesica Gomez, is expected to open April 30 at 85 Main St., the former site of Berkshire Country Cafe near the train station. The restaurant will feature a menu of Mexican staples, including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos and quesadillas, along with chips and salsa, and guacamole.

The space will seat about 40 people and will not serve alcohol. Inside, bright orange walls, simple wood tables and large arched mirrors create a casual setting. The restaurant is located near Trackside Tacos, which opened its doors in July 2025.

For the couple, who live in Torrington, the opening brings together their background in the restaurant industry and connection to North Canaan.

“We would always travel through North Canaan,” Carlos Gomez said. “We saw the town, and it always looked like a happy town. There are always people walking around, and we love to see that.”

Yesica Gomez, who currently works as a family support specialist with Family Strides, frequently visits the area to meet with families. Before that, she spent more than a decade in the restaurant industry, including nine years as a manager at McDonald’s in Torrington.

Christian Murray

Carlos Gomez, originally from Mexico, has worked in restaurants since arriving in the United States at age 22. His first job was at a Mexican restaurant, and he most recently worked at an Italian restaurant in Avon.

“This country has treated me well,” he said. “People treat me as though I were born here.”

Yesica Gomez, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a child, said her father brought the family to Connecticut for better educational opportunities. It was after graduating high school in 2009 that she met Carlos. When she needed a ride to apply to college, her brother-in-law suggested a friend could take her — that friend was Carlos.

“We’ve been together since,” Yesica Gomez said.

They now are raising three children, ages 11, 5, and 3, with a fourth due in July.

The menu is expected to be affordably priced, and the couple has yet to finalize hours. The restaurant’s name, Teo Tacos, is a tribute to Carlos Gomez’s mother, Teodora, who still lives in Mexico.

“We’re excited for what’s ahead,” Carlos Gomez said.

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