Norfolk installs 13-acre solar array at Town Farm

This crew worked long hard hours all summer long installing the landfill solar array in Norfolk.

Photo by Jennifer Almquist
NORFOLK — Driving into the Norfolk Transfer Station, their vehicles filled with a week’s worth of garbage and recycling, folks in Norfolk have watched the extraordinary transformation of the surrounding fields into a massive solar array.

Norfolk is one of the first towns in the state to install a 5-megawatt (MW) landfill solar array covering more than 13 acres.

According to First Selectman Matt Riiska, “The solar array on Town Farm is on our former landfill, land that cannot be used for anything else.”

The multi-year project began when Riiska established the Norfolk Energy Advisory Committee (NEAC) in 2018 to investigate energy sources and make the most of the energy resources for the town. Members of NEAC include Susannah Wood, Paul Madore, and Hartley Mead. The committee head, Norfolk resident Tom Strumolo, contacted his friend Kirt Mayland, a University of Connecticut professor and an expert on solar projects.

Mayland, an Energy Fellow at the Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate Adaptation, (CIRCA) recalled, “Matt and I, and the town energy committee, started thinking about this project years ago when I noticed Eversource was constructing and upgrading lines servicing the wind farm in Colebrook. That upgrade in service opened new solar capacity on the lines that was not there before, so we were quick to jump on that, and lock it in before another solar developer scooped it up on, most likely, a less desirable site such as farmland. Locking in the interconnection rights to the grid was key to moving the project forward.”

Selectman Riiska continued, “Working with Kirt we developed our plan and worked with Eversource to establish the interconnect agreement so the power produced could be sent to the grid. Kirt also established a relationship between Norfolk and Lodestar Energy. After reviewing several possible solar energy companies to partner with, we chose Lodestar in Avon. We then worked with an attorney to draft a contract with Lodestar.”

The solar project has now been sold to New Jersey Resources (NJR) “The benefit to the Town is that we receive $42,000 per year in revenue from NJR,” added Riiska, “This increases each year by 1.5%. This is needed revenue for the Town.

Norfolk has spent very little town money on this project. All application fees, legal contracts, and installation costs have been absorbed by Lodestar and NJR. Plus, the array will be maintained by NJR. This includes maintenance of the equipment, mowing, and maintaining the area around the array.

NEAC chair Strumolo explained, “The technology up there is called “ballasted arrays” which means the poles are held in place by piles of stones instead of being driven into the earth. The former landfill is covered with a membrane which must remain intact, no holes.”

Jeff Macel, managing director at Lodestar Energy, said, “The project offers significant carbon debt reduction of 4,249 metric tons removed from the environment annually, with a lifetime reduction of 148,715 metric tons. The carbon offset is the equivalent of removing 32,095 gas-powered cars from the road over the life of the project or powering 18,760 houses over the life of the project.

Norfolk solar array nears completion.Photo by Jennifer Almquist

Located on a capped landfill, this array demonstrates adaptive reuse by utilizing real estate that has no other viable uses.”

When asked if bears pose a threat to the ground-mounted photovoltaic array, Macel noted that the solar panels are raised 4 to 6 feet off the ground to allow small animals to graze or move through the fields. Bears, however, should not be able to fit underneath.

Mayland, currently an assistant visiting professor at the Institute for Energy and the Environment at the Vermont Law and Graduate School, noted, “This is the first [array] to go up on a capped landfill. Under SCEF (aka community solar) low-income customers of Eversource will receive a monthly credit on their electric bills from this facility to help reduce their electricity expenses. It is a great project in that it is not only bringing the town revenue (and already has for several years) from a capped landfill that really had no other uses, but also is helping low-income residents in CT at a time when electricity prices are at record highs.”

According to Macel, “Norfolk Solar was awarded a fixed 20-year contract for all energy and environmental attributes in Year 2two of the SCEF program, a statewide project which will help the state achieve its renewable portfolio standard. This project represents a significant savings to CT ratepayers with a power purchase price of approximately 5.99 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is fixed for 20 years and will not escalate.”

Founder and owner of Energy General LLC, Strumolo also wrote Decentralizing Energy Production (Brown and Strumolo, Yale Press, 1983) which defined the modern distributed, deregulated electricity grid - in 1983. He is committed to “creating adequate and equitable responses to our changing climate.”

In a recent interview in Norfolk Now, Strumolo said, “As we turn into a clean energy culture, solar power will make up more of our grid and meet more of Norfolk citizens’ power needs. While our landfill project will have a tiny impact on overall emissions, its impact on local emissions will be profound if it inspires our neighbors to put out their fossil fuel fires and replace them with solar power. Most importantly, it will help raise general awareness of what is a global problem—our emissions impact on the whole world.”

