Upgrades coming to Falls Village power hub

FALLS VILLAGE — Wondering what’s happening at the electric substation on Water Street in Falls Village?

Eversource is replacing old equipment and will be doing so for a while.

In an email on Aug. 28, Sarah Paduano of Eversource wrote:

“As part of our ongoing efforts to improve the safety and reliability of the electric system, we’re currently in the process of replacing aging transmission infrastructure at the Falls Village substation with more modernized equipment and structures, which will enhance reliability for customers and make the electric grid more resilient as the region continues to experience increasingly frequent and intense storms due to climate change.”

Paduano noted that the work is being done on Eversource-owned property or within the existing easement off Water Street.

Between the orange fencing, the path leading to the Housatonic River and the Appalachian Trail is open.

Paduano wrote the project began in May and will be completed by the end of 2026.