North Canaan in bloom for Spring Fest

Products at Douglas Library's plant sale, part of North Canaan Spring Fest, were moving fast with about half the inventory gone by 10:20 a.m. Most of the plants were donated to the sale by Freund's Farm in East Canaan.

The inaugural North Canaan Spring Fest filled the town center with festive fun Saturday, May 18.

Turning in any direction led to something worth discovering with local vendors and businesses going all out for the day. From Litchfield Art Festival at Lawrence Field to the craft market in the municipal parking lot and nearly all the shops in between, North Canaan was on full display.

“We worked really hard to get the whole town involved,” said North Canaan Events Committee’s Director of Public Relations Jessie Lawrence.

About 55 vendors from the tri-state area set up booths to take part in municipal parking lot market. Fine woodwork, clothing, pottery, plants, tarot card readings and custom-made pens were available. Tony Bouceri, pen maker, said patrons of his products would be in good company. He has sold to Oprah, the Pope, “and even James Bond girls.”

Douglas Library’s front lawn was buzzing for the plant sale featuring a wide assortment of greenery, mostly donated by Freund’s Farm in East Canaan. Library Director Norma May said the plant sale is one of the library’s largest fundraisers of the year and she was thankful to both Freund’s Farm and the customers. Items were moving fast with about half the inventory sold by 10:20 a.m.

Nerdy Visions Tattoo hosted a “flash tat” event with discount ink. For as low as $75, customers could select from a wall of images to add to their body. Owner Joe Atherton said his parlor was pleased to take part in Spring Fest and get some new ink in North Canaan. At night, the shop transformed into an arcade for the community.

Dozens of artisans set up shop in Lawrence Field for North Canaan’s first installation of the Litchfield Art Festival (LAF). Expanding beyond Litchfield and into the County, Litchfield Art Festival brought unique creations to town. LAF was organized by The Voice of Art, a nonprofit visual art organization founded in 2017. Director Hannah Jung said, “Canaan provides what we need, so we’re very happy to be here.”

Canaan History Center’s Kathryn Boughton led a guided walking tour in the afternoon. Throughout the day, live music filled the air courtesy of Paul Ramunni at New England Accordion Museum. Tours of the Canaan Union Depot Station railroad museum went on as the polka played.

Businesses took part in the fun too with piggy bank decorating at NBT Bank, smoothie specials at Homegrown Cafe, dog treats at Husky Hound Handlers, furniture painting at Old Soul Vintage, free one-hour demos at Covered Bridge Electric Bike, and candle making at Hither Lane inside Colonial Theatre. The theater put on a screening of “Field of Dreams” for some air-conditioned relief in the afternoon.

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

