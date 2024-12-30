North Canaan soared in 2024

Finn, 12, found his wings at Triumph Airfield June 1.

Riley Klein
2024 recap

NORTH CANAAN — An action-packed year made for big news in North Canaan.

A terrier was rescued from a quarry, a new health center opened, and Canaanites welcomed new businesses to town while saying farewell to an old favorite.

The year began with two downtown eateries opening. McMuckle’s Market came to town and Nutrition on Railroad reopened under new ownership.

In March, Town Hall introduced a new face in Paul Mattingly, executive assistant. Mattingly and First Selectman Brian Ohler launched initiatives to revamp municipal operations like Make It Happen Monday, when all permitting officials are present in Town Hall to streamline applications.

In springtime, a volunteer rescue effort saved Rippy the terrier from a quarry. Animal control, local fire departments, regional ropes rescue team and the first selectman, equipped with an infrared detection drone, teamed up to save Rippy in a multi-day effort.

Community Health and Wellness Center cut the ribbon on its North Canaan facility in May. CHWC CEO Joanne Borduas spoke on the monumental achievement and what it means for the people of the region, saying the new center “welcomes everyone through the door without stigma and without discrimination. And for that, we are so grateful.”

Young aviators took flight at Triumph Airfield when Experimental Aircraft Association made its first appearance in North Canaan. In total, 32 first timers got a feel for flying with the assistance of certified pilots.

Railroad Days rolled into town in July under new leadership. The North Canaan Events Committee presented two weeks of town-wide fun that culminated with a parade plus a dazzling firework and drone display.

The Transfer Station got a face lift courtesy of local artist Cheri Johnson, who painted a 40-foot mural welcoming visitors and promoting recycling.

In September, the Attorney General’s office handed down its findings on an investigation into Town Clerk Jean Jacquier. Misconduct was found in three incidents, but no punitive action was taken. Jacquier, an elected official, is suing the town for legal costs accrued during the investigation. Torrington Superior Court set a hearing for Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) ramped up production of syringes at its North Canaan plant in response to quality issues with plastic syringes imported from China. Fallon McLoughlin, director of public relations and corporate communications, said, “We’ve added over 100 full-time associates in the last year, and currently have more than 500 full-time associates and nearly 50 contingent associates.”

In the 2024 election, North Canaan was a true bellwether town. Voters chose Trump (R) for president, Murphy (D) for senate, Hayes (D) for congress, Harding (R) for state senate and Horn (D) for state representative. Each won.

As the year wound down, North Canaan said farewell to Great Falls Brewing Company. The Union Depot fixture closed its doors at the end of December after several slow years beginning with the pandemic.

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

Scoville unveils renovated building

Scoville unveils renovated building

Kyla DeRisi with bound copies of The Lakeville Journal.

Patrick L. Sullivan

A group of 20 or so patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library took a tour through the nooks and crannies of the building on Friday evening, Dec. 20.

The tour was a repeat of last year’s tour, but everybody who showed up was new to it.

Classifieds 1/2/25

Classifieds 1/2/25

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

