North Canaan soared in 2024

NORTH CANAAN — An action-packed year made for big news in North Canaan.

A terrier was rescued from a quarry, a new health center opened, and Canaanites welcomed new businesses to town while saying farewell to an old favorite.

The year began with two downtown eateries opening. McMuckle’s Market came to town and Nutrition on Railroad reopened under new ownership.

In March, Town Hall introduced a new face in Paul Mattingly, executive assistant. Mattingly and First Selectman Brian Ohler launched initiatives to revamp municipal operations like Make It Happen Monday, when all permitting officials are present in Town Hall to streamline applications.

In springtime, a volunteer rescue effort saved Rippy the terrier from a quarry. Animal control, local fire departments, regional ropes rescue team and the first selectman, equipped with an infrared detection drone, teamed up to save Rippy in a multi-day effort.

Community Health and Wellness Center cut the ribbon on its North Canaan facility in May. CHWC CEO Joanne Borduas spoke on the monumental achievement and what it means for the people of the region, saying the new center “welcomes everyone through the door without stigma and without discrimination. And for that, we are so grateful.”

Young aviators took flight at Triumph Airfield when Experimental Aircraft Association made its first appearance in North Canaan. In total, 32 first timers got a feel for flying with the assistance of certified pilots.

Railroad Days rolled into town in July under new leadership. The North Canaan Events Committee presented two weeks of town-wide fun that culminated with a parade plus a dazzling firework and drone display.

The Transfer Station got a face lift courtesy of local artist Cheri Johnson, who painted a 40-foot mural welcoming visitors and promoting recycling.

In September, the Attorney General’s office handed down its findings on an investigation into Town Clerk Jean Jacquier. Misconduct was found in three incidents, but no punitive action was taken. Jacquier, an elected official, is suing the town for legal costs accrued during the investigation. Torrington Superior Court set a hearing for Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) ramped up production of syringes at its North Canaan plant in response to quality issues with plastic syringes imported from China. Fallon McLoughlin, director of public relations and corporate communications, said, “We’ve added over 100 full-time associates in the last year, and currently have more than 500 full-time associates and nearly 50 contingent associates.”

In the 2024 election, North Canaan was a true bellwether town. Voters chose Trump (R) for president, Murphy (D) for senate, Hayes (D) for congress, Harding (R) for state senate and Horn (D) for state representative. Each won.

As the year wound down, North Canaan said farewell to Great Falls Brewing Company. The Union Depot fixture closed its doors at the end of December after several slow years beginning with the pandemic.