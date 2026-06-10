North Canaan to raise liberty pole for first time in 252 years
Provided
NORTH CANAAN – For the first time in 252 years, a liberty pole bearing a flag emblazoned with the words “Liberty and Property” will rise over Canaan as part of a community celebration June 13. The event, which will take place in Bunny McGuire Park at 11 a.m., will also include fun, games and food for families and residents.
The pole will be erected on the corner lot at the intersection of Routes 7 and 44, across from St. Martin of Tours Church, where it will remain in place for the rest of the year.
Town historian Kathryn Boughton said the event commemorates the patriotic fervor that swept through Canaan in the years leading up to the American Revolution.
Canaan was an early hotbed of dissent, she said, writing its Canaan Resolves before any of the other towns in the Northwest Corner and actively participating in shutting down the King’s courts in Great Barrington in August 1774 in response to the burdensome Coercive Acts.
Many Canaan men later fought in the Revolutionary War, taking part in some of its most historic battles.
Liberty poles were a common symbol of resistance to British rule and were often predominantly placed in public spaces to intimidate those with opposing views.
Historian Tim Abbott said Canaan’s original liberty pole was raised June 21, 1774. The Connecticut Courant described it as “a Standard for Liberty, 78 Feet high,” and topped by a scarlet flag 15-feet long bearing the words, “Liberty” and “Property” in large Capitals.
The event was peaceful, and the participants later gathered at the Lawrence Tavern, which still stands, for celebration. It is reported a more violent demonstration took place at the same site just a few weeks later.
The words were reportedly chosen to highlight the value of property ownership, which was often considered as a way to secure liberty.
Following this Saturday’s flag raising ceremony, residents are invited to Bunny McGuire Park for a free community picnic titled, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Appleness,” featuring American items like hot dogs and apple pie, provided by Freund’s Farm Market and Bakery.
Kathy Keane, chairman of the town’s USA 250th Committee, said there will be colonial re-enactors, musket demonstrations, cartridge rolling, quill and ink drawing and games for children.
“It should be a lot of fun,” said Keane. “We’re keeping in the spirit of that time.”
The event is being sponsored by the 250th Anniversary Committee, the Canaan History Center, the Canaan Exchange Club and the town of Canaan. Freund’s Farm Market and Bakery will provide hot dogs and apple pie.
Cemetery Tours
The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society and the North Canaan History Center will host guided tours of Revolutionary War veterans’ graves Sunday, June 14.
In Falls Village, guides in period dress will lead tours at Grassy Hill Cemetery, 68 Point of Rocks Road, sharing the stories of veterans buried there. Self-guided tours will also be available at Haskins Cemetery on Undermountain Road and the Root-Gillette Cemetery on Steap Road.
In Canaan, tours will be offered at Mountain View Cemetery on Sand Road, Forbes Cemetery on Lower Road and Hillside Cemetery on Route 44 in East Canaan.
The free event is part of America’s 250th anniversary commemoration and is funded through a grant from the Canaan Foundation.
For more information, call the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society at 860-824-8226 or the Canaan History Center at 860-453-4435.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.