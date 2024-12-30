Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

As President of the Board at the Stissing Center for the last three years, Trettenero was instrumental in the growth and development of the organization. Trettenero shared, “It was an amazing experience. I’m so glad I was able to contribute to the growth of the organization, but I needed to clear my plate to start a job search.”

Trettenero had his last board meeting as President in early December when, just a few days later, he got the call. “So, I get a call from the Board saying, ‘we’re going to make a change, would you do this?’”

After a few days of contemplation, he accepted the role, ready to focus on the future of The Stissing Center. “I really need to focus on the future,” he explained. “The board felt confident that I had the skills to take on this role, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Gwen Greene, the new President of the Board, shared, “Patrick worked side by side with Brett (Bernardini) during the latter’s tenure and is admired, respected, and beloved by our Pine Plains community. Going forward, I have no doubt we’ll do great things together for the community, for the arts, and for the amazing family that the Stissing Center has helped create.”

Though the center will have a period of adjustment, Trettenero is optimistic about the challenges and opportunities his new role presents. “It’s going to take a little while, but things are starting to calm down already,” he said. “Every transition is challenging, but I’m motivated by the love I have for this town and its people.”

Trettenero is committed to continuing the momentum of growth and ensuring that The Stissing Center remains a vibrant cultural hub for Pine Plains and the surrounding area. He emphasized the importance of balancing offerings for local residents, weekend visitors, and tourists alike. “We’re not for everyone, but we’re for anyone. There’s always room at the table at The Stissing Center,” he said.

With the 2025 programming already in place, Trettenero is focusing on increasing visibility and fundraising efforts. The first major event of the new season, “Fire and Ice,” will launch the season and offer a sneak peek at the diverse artistic programming to come. “It’s a chance for us to celebrate the exciting year ahead,” he said.

As he takes on the role of Executive Director, Patrick Trettenero is focused on the long-term vision: stabilizing and expanding the facility, fostering community partnerships, and raising the funds needed to complete critical infrastructure projects.

“I’m excited, relieved, and yes, a little terrified,” Trettenero admitted with a smile. “I’m hoping that what I can do is continue the momentum of growth and development and then, in a few years, hand it off to someone else to come in with a new perspective and a new approach, but always with the same mission, with the same focus on serving this community and this region.” Trettenero added, “I know I don’t have all the answers and I don’t pretend I’m going to be here forever, but at least for the foreseeable future.”