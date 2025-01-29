Broadway’s Sam Gravitte brings ‘A Song for You’ to The Stissing Center

Sam Gravitte returns to Pine Plains on Feb. 1.

Broadway star Sam Gravitte (“Wicked”) is returning to The Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Feb. 1 with his acclaimed cabaret show, “A Song for You,” a heartfelt evening of music and storytelling. He will be joined by renowned music director Jacinth Greywoode, whose works range from classical chamber pieces to Broadway-style theater music.

“I’m so excited to have Sam Gravitte return to Stissing Center,” said Stissing’s executive director, Patrick Trettenero. “We were fortunate to have him perform on our stage last year with his mom, Tony-winner Debbie Gravitte.”

Known for his standout performance as Fiyero in “Wicked,” Gravitte will once again bring his signature charisma and powerhouse vocals to the Stissing Center. The audience can expect a rich repertoire featuring legendary songwriters like Stevie Wonder and Stephen Sondheim, woven into a narrative exploring themes of love, hope, and connection.

“While we love that Sam has his own Broadway bonafides,” said Trettenero, “we are looking forward to his cabaret performance on our stage, which promises to show us his more personal side. Sam tells us that his show will explore themes of love, hope, and romance —perfect for the run-up to Valentine’s day!”

For tickets and more information, visit: thestissingcenter.org

