‘It’s all Greek to me’

Alec Linden
the stissing center

After a week of rehearsals during spring break, The Missoula Children’s Theatre and local young actors brought two boisterous performances of “Hercules” — adapted by Michael McGill and Joseph Martinez — to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains for an evening show on Friday, April 18 and a matinee on Saturday, April 19.

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

