Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Failure to obey Stop sign

On Monday Sept. 16, at approximately 11 a.m., Andrew Kalogiannis, 26, of Dover Plains, New York, was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza and taking a left hand turn onto Route 41 in Sharon at the intersection of Calkinstown Road, when his vehicle struck a southbound 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Geoffrey Sherill, 66, of Lakeville. Sherill’s vehicle was towed from the scene and Kalogiannis was issued an infraction for failure to obey a Stop sign.

Improper turn

On Monday, Sept. 23, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Brian Stapleton, 54, of Great Barrington, was eastbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2020 Audi Q3. Spillane Engellenner, 76, of Salisbury, was in front in a 1994 Volvo 940 and attempted to make a U-turn, striking the Audi. Engellenner was issued a written warning for an improper turn.

Three vehicle crash

On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Samuel Melanson, 23, of Torrington, was stopped on Route 44 in Norfolk at the intersection of West Side Road in a 2012 Honda Accord. Andrew Pelletier, 29, of Canaan, was stopped behind him in a 2015 Lexus Rx350. Jesse Warner, 35, of East Canaan, was behind the Lexus in a 2000 Ford F250 and struck the rear of the Lexus, which then struck the Honda. Cassidy Pelletier, 29, of Canaan, and Eloise Pelletier, 11 months, both passengers in the Lexus were transported to Winsted Health Center for suspected minor injury. Warner was issued an infraction for following too close resulting in an accident.

Disorderly conduct

On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7 p.m. Leticia Gaschler, 36, of New

Windsor, New York, was arrested at a Lower Road address in North Canaan for disorderly conduct. Gaschler was held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

