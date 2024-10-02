Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Failure to obey Stop sign

On Monday Sept. 16, at approximately 11 a.m., Andrew Kalogiannis, 26, of Dover Plains, New York, was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza and taking a left hand turn onto Route 41 in Sharon at the intersection of Calkinstown Road, when his vehicle struck a southbound 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Geoffrey Sherill, 66, of Lakeville. Sherill’s vehicle was towed from the scene and Kalogiannis was issued an infraction for failure to obey a Stop sign.

Improper turn

On Monday, Sept. 23, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Brian Stapleton, 54, of Great Barrington, was eastbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2020 Audi Q3. Spillane Engellenner, 76, of Salisbury, was in front in a 1994 Volvo 940 and attempted to make a U-turn, striking the Audi. Engellenner was issued a written warning for an improper turn.

Three vehicle crash

On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Samuel Melanson, 23, of Torrington, was stopped on Route 44 in Norfolk at the intersection of West Side Road in a 2012 Honda Accord. Andrew Pelletier, 29, of Canaan, was stopped behind him in a 2015 Lexus Rx350. Jesse Warner, 35, of East Canaan, was behind the Lexus in a 2000 Ford F250 and struck the rear of the Lexus, which then struck the Honda. Cassidy Pelletier, 29, of Canaan, and Eloise Pelletier, 11 months, both passengers in the Lexus were transported to Winsted Health Center for suspected minor injury. Warner was issued an infraction for following too close resulting in an accident.

Disorderly conduct

On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7 p.m. Leticia Gaschler, 36, of New
Windsor, New York, was arrested at a Lower Road address in North Canaan for disorderly conduct. Gaschler was held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

Flu shots available throughout October

By Nathan Miller

LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.

Students give back in Lakeville

Ashley Opdyke

Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

Noble Horizons’ new van has a rear access lift gate for wheelchair-bound travelers.

Provided

SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.

Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.

Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

A Chevy with the butterfly doors was seen Sept. 28.

John Coston

EAST CANAAN — The roar of internal combustion engines was replaced by the biggest road-trip hits from the Sixties filled the air on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the 10th annual Lone Oak Car Show.

A total of 87 vehicles filled a soccer-field sized lawn off Route 44 with hoods popped and their proud owners parked in lawn chairs, answering questions about their classics.

