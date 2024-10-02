Winchester watershed conservation hailed as ‘historic milestone’

“Conservation at this scale requires the creativity and commitment of many partners.”

Tim Abbott, conservation director for the Cornwall-based HVA

WINCHESTER — The protection of more than two dozen parcels comprising 1,364 acres of pristine watershed land is being hailed as the largest conservation project to leverage federal funding from the 20-year-old Highlands Conservation Act.



In making the announcement on Sept. 27, Gov. Ned Lamont and officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Cornwall-based Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) noted that Winchester is the first environmental justice community to benefit from the funding.

The Highlands Conservation Act, which is one of the most significant sources of federal land protection grant funding available in the state, encompasses 3.4 million acres in portions of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Today’s announcement marks a historic milestone in our fight to conserve land in western Connecticut,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Safeguarding Winchester’s watershed land will help keep public drinking water clean and protect our wildlife and forests for future generations to enjoy.”

Lamont lauded the effort as “a great example of federal, state and local working together to accomplish big things.”

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said she is grateful for the partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, HVA, Town of Winchester and the private volunteers and donors who collaborated on the project.

In addition to protecting key watersheds, drinking water supply and habitats for a diversity of wildlife, she said, “this conservation project and others like it also addresses climate change in a meaningful way by fortifying and preserving forestland.”

Winchester Town Administrator Todd Arcelaschi noted that “the serenity and beauty of the natural resources of Winchester are the foundation and bedrock of our community.”

Conservation easements placed over these municipal water company lands will ensure that they remain a source of clean drinking water for the City of Winsted. The town still owns the land and operates its municipal water company.

Winchester Land Trust President Jen Perga noted in the announcement that the new easement creates a large corridor of protection land for animals to move north and south through town.

The property has been protected through the Highlands Conservation Act, matched by DEEP’s Recreation and Natural Heritage Trust Fund, and additional donations raised privately through the HVA’s Greenprint Partners Pledge Fund.

“Conservation at this scale requires the creativity and commitment of many partners,” said Tim Abbott, conservation director for the HVA.

“I’m deeply grateful to the town leadership for pursuing this opportunity, but perhaps even more impressive is the unanimous support that this effort received from town voters at a selectmen’s meeting to approve the transaction,” he said in the release.

Since 2004, the Highlands Conservation Act has brought nearly $25 million to Connecticut and protected more than 7,257 acres in 15 Highlands communities.