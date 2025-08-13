conservation

Audubon internship welcomes young adults as wildlife conservationists

Two of Sharon Audubon’s summer interns, Denali and Leah, worked with the rescue center to rehabilitate avian wildlife in the Northwest Corner.

SHARON — The Audubon Center of Sharon has been on a mission to connect people with the nature surrounding them for more than fifty years. Recently, it has continued that goal by introducing a new avenue for young adults to experience the wilderness by implementing an internship program.

Spanning eight weeks across the summer, Audubon interns focus on conservation projects that center around the four main bird species that the center monitors: the purple martin, American kestrel, wood thrush and chimney swift.

Volunteer Coordinator Bethany Sheffer explained that the program is headed by Center Director Eileen Fielding, and was originally part of a partnership with Yale University, but has since become specific to the Sharon Audubon.

Participants come to Connecticut from across the country, housed either at the center or at the local Miles Wildlife Sanctuary a short drive away.

Interns take on a variety of responsibilities, from manual labor in the rehab center to tracking populations in the local nesting grounds.

Sharon Audubon is one of the few sanctuaries in the region that can treat the chimney swift, a bird famous for only thriving in groups. One responsibility the interns have, Sheffer said, was to keep the swifts fed mealworms consistently over a 14 hour time period.

The center also monitors a colony of purple martins, and interns help provide and maintain nesting space, as well as apply tracking devices to the birds.

Hannah, a conservation intern this summer, said, “Watching the chicks grow through the summer has been a bittersweet experience, but one that is pretty unforgettable, especially when it becomes time to color band and feeling a delicate bird in the hand.”

Other species like the wood thrush are monitored because they act as a “forest species indicator,” meaning their population is heavily tied to the fragmentation, elimination, and lack of management of forests.

“As our center is really kind of a flagship for forest conservation and healthy forest management, the wood thrust is sort of like the poster child for that kind of work,” Sheffer said.

The program aims to offer its interns a leg up in the world of conservation and inspires them to pursue more roles in the field, along with making a difference for the local and global wildlife that inhabits our planet.

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Keep ReadingShow less

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Keep ReadingShow less

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less