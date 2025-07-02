conservation

Celebrating 10 years of conservation efforts in Lakeville

Celebrating 10 years of conservation efforts in Lakeville

Susan Galluzzo, at left, addresses the crowd Saturday, June 28, for the 10 year anniversary of the Lakeville Community Conservancy.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — The Lakeville Community Conservancy (LCC) threw a party Saturday, June 28, at Bauer Park at Factory Pond in Lakeville.

LCC president Susan Galluzzo noted that in the organization’s 10-year history, this was its first event.

The occasion was the 10-year anniversary, which coincided with the installation of a new sign that provides the visitor with the history of Factory Pond.

For instance:

“Factory Pond is a relic of a colonial-era hydropower system that depended on a wooden water wheel to run machinery in the 1762 Salisbury Furnace, where pig iron mined in the vicinity was forged and refined. The furnace was a critical supplier of cannon and ammunition to patriot troops during the American Revolution.”

Galuzzo said the group was formed because Lakeville “needed a little attention.”

The group has created public parks, fixed up Community Field, and added plants in front of the post office, among other projects.

Galuzzo said the group created an infrastructure to make the village a more pleasant place for visitors to get out of their cars and explore – and support local businesses.

To cheers, Galuzzo said in its decade of existence the LCC has raised some $300,000, almost all of which went into the various projects.

“We have no staff,” she said.

conservation

Latest News

Biking Ancramdale to Copake

Biking Ancramdale to Copake

This is a lovely ride that loops from Ancramdale north to Copake and back. At just over 23 miles and about 1,300 feet of elevation gain, it’s a perfect route for intermediate recreational riders and takes about two hours to complete. It’s entirely on quiet roads with little traffic, winding through rolling hills, open countryside, picturesque farms and several lakes.

Along the way, you’ll pass a couple of farmstands that are worth a quick visit. There is only one hill that might be described as steep, but it is quite short — probably less than a quarter-mile.

Keep ReadingShow less
bike route

Taking on Tanglewood

Taking on Tanglewood

Aerial view of The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Provided

Now is the perfect time to plan ahead for symphonic music this summer at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. Here are a few highlights from the classical programming.

Saturday, July 5: Shed Opening Night at 8 p.m. Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra as Daniil Trifonov plays piano in an All-Rachmaninoff program. The Piano Concerto No. 3 was completed in 1909 and was written specifically to be debuted in the composer’s American tour, at another time of unrest and upheaval in Russia. Trifonev is well-equipped to take on what is considered among the most technically difficult piano pieces. This program also includes Symphonic Dances, a work encapsulating many ideas and much nostalgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

James H. Fox

James H. Fox

SHARON — James H. Fox, resident of Sharon, passed away on May 30, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital.

Born in New York, New York, to Herbert Fox and Margaret Moser, James grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. He spent his summers in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, where he developed a deep connection to the community.

Keep ReadingShow less