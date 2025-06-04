Toasts and talons at Sharon Audubon

Sharon Audubon Executive Director Eileen Fielding addresses the audience.

Ruth Epstein
Toasts and talons at Sharon Audubon

SHARON — Birds were the guests of honor at the annual Raptors and Riesling party hosted by the Sharon Audubon Center on May 25.

Under a large tent, supporters gathered to sip on wine, sample a variety of hors d’oeuvres and visit with Bob, the residential kestrel. Sitting on the wrist of volunteer Joanne Wasti, the brightly colored bird took in stride the guests who flocked around him. He appeared to be preening for the cameras.

Bob has been at the center for approximately 10 years. Staffers explained he was raised by humans and is imprinted, meaning he identifies with people rather than his own species. He associates with humans for food and social interaction and therefore could not survive out in the wild.

Bob the kestral loves the attention he gets during the May 25 Raptors and Riesling event at Sharon Audubon.Ruth Epstein

During her comments to the audience, center Executive Director Eileen Fielding talked about the more than 70 volunteers who give of their time. “They care about nature and birds,” she said. “Sharon Audubon has become a place in people’s hearts.”She lamented the fact so many bird species are declining, including the American kestrel, purple martins, chimney swifts and wood thrushes. “It is up to all of us to make a difference for birds,” she said, adding that actions such as helping prevent them from crashing into windows can be taken.

Sharon Audubon is a destination for so many migratory birds, connecting communities across the hemisphere, said Fielding.

The highlight of Raptors and Riesling each year is the opportunity for guests to watch as birds that have been rehabilitated are set free. There were “oohs” and “aahs” as three songbirds, an ovenbird, black-throated blue warbler and a mourning dove, all of which had come to the center this spring, flew off into the horizon. Two of them ran into trouble during migration, said Fielding.

