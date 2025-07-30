The snapping truth: Meet Connecticut’s largest and least understood turtle

CORNWALL — In the humid summers of Litchfield County, it’s not uncommon to see turtles traversing away from their home bodies of water to find the perfect place to dig a nest and lay their eggs. Alongside the smaller and more colorful painted and box turtles, however, northeast America is home to a creature that looks like it belongs better to prehistoric earth than the modern-day suburbs.

Snapping turtles have a lineage dating back before the dinosaurs, and their size and strength make them intimidating. They are the classic ambush predator, laying wait in the depths to snatch up unsuspecting fish.

But they’re also quite misunderstood; very rarely do they attack humans unprovoked.

As they come onto land in the spring and summer, it’s important to both be aware of the risks they pose and recognize that, like any other creature, they are just trying to survive.

Tim Abbott, executive director of the Housatonic Valley Association, first encountered a snapping turtle when he was 6 years old. “When I was a kid, I thought I could ride on that turtle,” he said.

Nowadays he suggests that the average person definitely should not try to do so; in fact, he doesn’t recommend touching a snapping turtle at all. Their necks are longer than they appear and can bite in a wide area, including around their own shell.

If one encounters a turtle in their backyard, Abbott said, “Let it be.” It is likely looking for a good place to lay its eggs, usually in gravel or shallow soil, and will return to water after. Keep pets away from it, don’t fence it in or mow around it; the eggs will survive on their own and the babies will dig themselves out after fully developing.

It gets more complicated if a snapping turtle appears on a road where cars are passing by. In that situation, Abbott said his first concern is, “Am I safe to stop — not from the turtle, but from other drivers?” On a busy road, a speeding car is much more dangerous than a turtle, and even though it might feel wrong, it is safer for everyone to leave a turtle on a road that has low visibility or high speeds.

If it is safe to stop, don’t harass the turtle. Instead, one can indicate to other drivers there is a hazard. Abbott does not recommend lifting a snapping turtle, and he especially warns against putting fingers near the front half of its body; this is within its reach. The tail is also not a good handhold, as pulling on it can damage its spine.

Snapping turtles do not hunt humans and will usually avoid them if possible, but it is harder for them to maneuver on land. If approached, they may feel threatened, which is when they will attack.

Summer is one of the most important times in a snapping turtles’ year, as while they lay a high volume of eggs, few survive to adulthood. Once these turtles hit a certain size they are relatively safe from predators, but before they can be picked off by a number of other animals. Since they also take a long time to reach maturity, it’s actually rather rare for a turtle to lay eggs, so it’s important to give them the space they need.

As the summers grow warmer and the winters wetter, the factors that affect a snapping turtle’s life and longevity are constantly changing. Now, more than ever, it is important to be mindful of the other creatures that inhabit this beautiful state alongside us.