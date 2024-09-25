Time Out therapy to offer appointments

LIME ROCK — Changes are coming to the Time Out Foundation, located at 408 Lime Rock Road in Lime Rock.



It will remain the same place of healing for both animals and people, but it will now be open, by appointment, to the public. Before now it was, as Time Out founder Dr. Corinne Kalser put it, “a closed unit” and accepted clients only by referral.

Kalser, her mostly volunteer staff and the horses, dog, cats, donkeys, ponies and goats who are the helpers in the process of healing, are excited to be able to offer equine therapy, as well as art, aroma, touch therapies, Reiki, psychotherapy and on the ground horsemanship which will teach children how to care for a horse.

In addition, Time Out will serve as a birthday party or wedding venue (no catering included) with idyllic pastures, barns, a pond, acres of trails and curious horses, donkeys and goats who like to mingle with people.

Another new addition will be nurse practitioner Lisa Haut, who completed a program in Equine Assisted Therapy and will be offering this service to children and families. She is taking appointments now.

Kalser bought the Time Out property in 2000. She was not planning to buy a house, but she went to look and felt at once it was a “special place.” Once she had purchased the property, Kalser began to work on her dream of making a healing place for animals and people.

Time Out officially opened in 2008. Former staff member Michele Austin, who had experience and training from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) was there to help Kalser. Michele noted that horses have no expectations of anyone. This makes them perfect for therapy work.

David McArthur, Kalser’s husband and a licensed clinical social worker, handles psychotherapy and one-on-one counseling. “Animals understand,” he said. “We all have the potential to do great things and that is what animals show us.”