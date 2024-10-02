conservation

Paley Farm owners build ‘at their own risk’

SHARON — A Torrington Superior Court hearing Sept. 26 regarding the development of Paley Farm in Sharon yielded no change to the dispute between the property owners and Sharon Land Trust.

David and Liza Bainbridge, owners of 135 Millerton Road in Sharon, otherwise known as Paley Farm, have begun construction of a multi-million-dollar home. Sharon Land Trust (SLT) has sought to block development of this land, which was protected by a conservation conveyance with the State of Connecticut in 1984.

SLT and concerned citizen Carol Flaton brought the matter before Superior Court in July disputing the Department of Agriculture’s decision to approve construction. SLT requested an injunction be implemented to stop construction while the case is ongoing. Before the hearing, the defendants disputed SLT’s standing in this matter and disputed the court’s jurisdiction over the case.

On Sept. 26, Judge Walter A. Menjivar granted three weeks for additional review to determine standing and jurisdiction. As for the work at Paley Farm, which has expanded from driveway construction to foundation development, Menjivar said the owners would be responsible for remediating the property to its previous condition should the court find jursidiction and establish standing for the plaintiffs.

“The parties do so at their own risk,” said Menjivar. “That’s a financial expense that they are risking by choosing to move forward.”

Attorney Alex Copp, representing SLT and Flaton, requested the injunction take effect immediately. Menjivar denied this request due to the question of jurisdiction.

Both parties, the Court and the Attorney General’s office were given three weeks to review the case. A follow-up hearing was set for Oct. 16 at Torrington Superior Court.

conservation

Latest News

Immigrants

Immigrants

The vulnerable nature of our woodlands

The vulnerable nature of our woodlands

Dear EarthTalk: I live in Massachusetts and often walk in the woods. It seems as if there are endless pests and diseases attacking our native trees. There are so many fallen or dead trees in the woods now. Is there hope for our forests? — Molly Goodwin, via email

In colonial days, wood was a hot commodity in New England. It was so widely used for agriculture and other industries that, between the 17th and 20th centuries, several New England states saw a 60 percent reduction in woodlands. Today, roughly 80 percent of New England is wooded again, but over 99 percent of the trees were planted within the last 100 years. These new-growth forests are remarkably homogenous, being evenly spaced, similar in height and size, and primarily of the same species.

Keep ReadingShow less
earthtalk

Constance Walsh

Constance Walsh

LAKEVILLE — Constance (Connie) Walsh of Quogue, New York and West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, following a brief illness and surrounded by the warm embrace of her loving family.

Born Aug. 2, 1938, in New York City, Connie grew up in Riverdale, attended Marymount College, and raised her family in New Rochelle, Bronxville, and Manhattan.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

High-speed rail turns 60 this month

High-speed rail turns 60 this month

Japan’s Shinkansen “bullet train.”

Syced/Creative Commons

Happy 60th birthday to high-speed rail. It was on October 1st in 1964 that the Shinkansen, Japan’s revolutionary super-fast train, made its debut.

Known as the “bullet train” because of its aerodynamic shape, the Shinkansen (which translates as “new trunk line”) made the run from Tokyo to Osaka in 4 hours and 40 minutes compared to the conventional trains, which took two hours longer.

Keep ReadingShow less
ct mirror