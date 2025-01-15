Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Impaired driver arrested

Just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 8, officers found Jonathan Finnerty, 42, of Salisbury slumped over the wheel of his vehicle while parked in the middle of Deely Road in Canaan. He consented to and failed a field sobriety test, after which he was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Under the Influence, and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Torrington on Jan. 23.

School bus fender-bender

On the afternoon of Jan. 9, a school bus travelling its normal after-school route attempted to make its standard turnaround at the West Cornwall Covered Bridge, however another vehicle was approaching across the bridge, prompting the bus driver to reverse onto Lower River Road in an attempt to free the roadway. In the process, the bus backed into an unoccupied parked vehicle, a 2023 Volvo XC90 T8 owned by Eiseley Kotchoubey, 39, of Brooklyn, New York. There were no injuries, though both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Slide-out on slick roads

With snowy road conditions on the morning of Jan. 11, Aidan Makowsky, 30, of South Kent lost control of his vehicle traveling northbound on Route 7 near the intersection with Smith Hill Road. in Sharon. The vehicle, a 2012 Infiniti G25, struck the guardrail, and subsequently collided with the embankment alongside the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, and was towed from the scene. Makowsky was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

