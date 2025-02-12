Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Icy skid in Salisbury

On the evening of Jan. 31, William Sherwood, 18, of Canaan was traveling on Lime Rock Road east of Mountain Road in Salisbury when he lost control amid slippery conditions and struck the wire rope guardrail. Sherwood was uninjured and the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was able to be driven from the scene. Sherwood was issued a warning for violating C.G.S. 14-218a, Traveling Too Fast for Conditions.

Main Street rear-end

On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a Toyota Highlander was followed by a Ford F150 traveling east on Route 44 in North Canaan when a third vehicle pulled out in front of the Highlander from the McDonald’s parking lot. The driver of the Highlander, Amy Carol, 56, of Lakeville stopped quickly, and was rear-ended by the F150. Matthew Baker, 29, of Lakeville was the driver of the F150 and stated he was traveling too close behind the Highlander. He was issued a written warning for C.G.S. 14-240b, Failure to Drive a Reasonable Distance Apart. Both vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Endangerment charges in Norfolk

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, troopers served an arrest warrant to Theodore John Marolda, 52, of Norfolk for violating C.G.S. 53a-182, Disorderly Conduct, and 53a-64, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree. Troopers had possession of a statement dated Jan. 13 from a woman who had cleaned his house that Marolda had harassed her in a sexual and threatening way. Troopers placed Marolda under arrest and processed at Troop B. He was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond, and is scheduled to appear for arraignment at G.A. 18 in Torrington on Feb. 14.


Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

