112 Town Street is an antique house with four fireplaces built in 1826.

Christine Bates
Real estate transfers in the Town of Cornwall for June and July 2024

CORNWALL — In the summer months real estate activity picks up in the hills and hollows of Cornwall. Four transactions were recorded in June all under $800,000 and six in the month of July with four sales over a million dollars. Currently there are ten single family residences publicly listed for sale with six over a million dollars.

June Cornwall Transfers

119 College Street — 3.95 acres of vacant land sold by Augusto and Margery W. Sogliuzzi to Ian Lukis Tyson for $132,000.

191 Great Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 8.94 acres sold by David S. Moche and Nancy Wolfson-Moche to Robin Fernandez and Cathryn Q. Smith for $790,000.

196 Great Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.79 acres sold by Terrance P. and Patricia C. O’Grady to John Eric and Tanya West for $740,000.

007 Railroad Street Annex — a workshop on .13 acres sold by Nicholas W. Sainz-Xatzis to 007 Railroad St LLC for $105,000.

July Cornwall Transfers

112 Town Street — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home built in 1826 sold by the Estate of John Green to Barbara Ensor for $1.15 million.

105 Cream Hill Road — barn style home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths sold by Marc Sgaraglino and Maria Ginzburg to Daniel Geisser for $1.14 million.

419 Sharon Goshen Turnpike — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home in West Cornwall sold by David L. Bain and Christopher J. Garrity to Christina Louise and John Joseph Kearney for $435,000.

237 Kent Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home sold by David Clark and Ann Logan Wheeler to Nestor Castelblanco, Javier Ticora, and Alina Rovinskaia for $450,000.

35 Dibble Hill Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home with 25.34 acres sold by Bette Halby Klegon to Happy Homes LLC for $1.3 million.

83 Cogswell Road — 5 bedroom/5.5 bath home on 15.68 acres sold by Anne G. and John D. Coffin to Stone Hill LLC for $180,000.

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Enough theory, time to get wet. Anglers took a shot at smallmouth bass in the Housatonic River during a Trout Unlimited event Saturday, Aug. 3

Patrick L. Sullivan

We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.

What is tarantula rain, you ask?

